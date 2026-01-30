Expand / Collapse search
Carville calls out liberal backlash against comedians for saying Crockett would lose Texas Senate race

Carville blasted the 'identitarian' backlash against comedians for mocking Rep Crockett's electoral viability in the Senate race

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Carville calls out Democrats for objecting to comedians saying Crockett not viable for Senate race Video

Carville calls out Democrats for objecting to comedians saying Crockett not viable for Senate race

A recent New York Times editorial highlighted two comedians who faced backlash for saying Rep. Crockett's campaign is not viable, and James Carville responded by saying this shows the Democratic Party's core divide.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville defended comedians who argued Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, will not be a viable contender for Texas’ Senate seat.

Carville spoke on his "Politics War Room" podcast Thursday about a recent editorial from liberal New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg. In the piece, Goldberg defended "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang and his podcast co-host, Matt Rogers, for criticizing Crockett’s viability, arguing the ensuing backlash shows an "underlying issue" that "could cost Democrats the Senate this fall."

Carville said Goldberg’s column "was about two comedians that were making jokes about Jasmine Crockett not having as good a chance to win. And, of course, the online identitarians slaughtered them to the point that they had to do some kind of hostage tape that they’re sorry that they offended, [that] they were deeply misogynistic and racist or whatever s--- they come up with, and Michelle pointed this out and did it very, very, very, very effectively."

As he has done many times before, Carville took this as an opportunity to offer a wake-up call to fellow Democrats.

JASMINE CROCKETT'S HISTORY OF PLAYING THE RACE CARD GOING AFTER CONSERVATIVE AND LIBERAL CRITICS

James Carville speaks

James Carville speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center Oct. 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon)

"So, I want to address the Democratic coalition, and there are two people you can be," he said. "You can be an identitarian, and you can say your identity is the most important thing to you, and people and identity politics should reign supreme in the Democratic Party and anybody that suggests otherwise is this horrible ‘can't believe what a sorry a-- person they are.’ There's another side of the Democratic Party that says, ‘Winning is everything, stupid. If you don't win, you haven't done s---.’" 

He went on to criticize the former, saying, "OK, you're just sitting there. You got one stump dug up your a-- and one in your mouth, and you switch it every five seconds.

"And the truth of the matter is, I am for James Talarico and not Jasmine Crockett. It doesn't have anything to do with anybody's identity. OK? Get this through your stupid f------ head," Carville continued. 

"This has got to do with their ability to articulate a message, their framing of issues. And how do you identify with Texans in a year that we have a good chance to win? You don't do it by making fun of people in wheelchairs. That’s not a good idea, OK?

JASMINE CROCKETT HITS BACK AT LIBERAL CRITICS OF HER SENATE BID, SUGGESTS THEY MIGHT BE GETTING PAID

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, speaks to reporters after announcing her run in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Dec. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"Let's do this thing. Let's get James Talarico nominated. Let's take this thing to the general election, and we might win it. But all you identity s----, listen to me. Join the winning side because that's what we getting ready to do. We're getting ready to win. And that is the most important consideration for any voter in any Democratic primary. Who can win the f------ general election? That's it."

Carville has praised Talarico before, saying he would likely push the same policies that Crockett would but without sharing her problems.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s office and did not receive an immediate reply.

James Talarico in a debate

James Carville has spoken favorably of State Rep. James Talarico, D-Texas, a U.S. Senate candidate. (Bob Daemmrich/The Texas Tribune/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

