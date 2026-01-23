Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Carville says Crockett's rhetoric offends people with 'any sense of humanity,' will not be viable candidate

Democratic strategist says Texas congresswoman's controversial statements will 'bite you in the a--' in general election

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Carville says Crockett is not a viable candidate, warns her rhetoric will bite her 'in the a--' in elections Video

Carville says Crockett is not a viable candidate, warns her rhetoric will bite her 'in the a--' in elections

Democratic strategist James Carville warned that Jasmine Crockett's fiery rhetoric makes her non-viable in big elections, citing two famous examples at he said were beyond the pale.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville argued Thursday that Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is not a viable candidate, suggesting that some of her controversial statements will come back to bite her in elections.

"Politics War Room" podcast co-host Carville has been outspoken for years about how the Democratic Party’s tone on various issues has lost them elections. Previously, he criticized Crockett by arguing she talks more about herself than she does about voters, something he considers to be breaking a cardinal rule in politics.

On an episode of their podcast published Thursday, co-host Al Hunt read a question from a listener asking why Carville thinks Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is a better candidate than Crockett for the Texas Senate race.

CROCKETT ACCUSES LIBERAL PODCAST HOSTS OF RACIAL MOTIVE IN CRITICISM OF HER TEXAS SENATE BID

James Carville speaks

Democratic strategist James Carville says Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is not viable, arguing her controversial statements will hurt her in elections. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

"Crockett has said that Hispanics who voted for Trump have a slave mentality. That's not very smart. That will bite you in the a-- in a general election," Carville said. 

Crockett compared Hispanic Trump supporters concerned about illegal immigration to people who have a "slave mentality" in a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair. In December, Crockett attempted to walk these comments back during an interview on CNN.

He went on to say, in the interests of "anybody that has any sense of humanity," that "she made fun of Greg Abbott — who is a comical figure — but not because he's a comical figure and an intellectual dope, but because he was actually in a wheelchair. That's not right."

"That's just trying to do some online fundraising with some Seattle fanatic progressives," he argued of her controversial comment.

Crockett had referred to wheelchair-bound Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels," which earned her bipartisan backlash. She said afterward she was merely "thinking about the planes, trains and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable."

Carville went on to argue that not only is Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico more viable, he would probably vote for the same progressive agenda.

JASMINE CROCKETT HITS BACK AT LIBERAL CRITICS OF HER SENATE BID, SUGGESTS THEY MIGHT BE GETTING PAID

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett launches Senate bid

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, speaks to reporters after announcing her run in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Dec. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"I'm for Jim Talarico for, you know, I think Jim's a great guy and all of that, but, basically, I would be for anybody that I thought had the best chance of winning," Carville said. "And it's clear to me that Jim would have a much, much better chance of winning the general election than Jasmine Crockett. 

"I don't think Jasmine’s a bad person. And, by the way, I don't think there's much difference in how they would vote. I don't think you get much different product, but if you don't win, you hadn't done s---.

"So, if you want to win the election, if that's important to you, as it is to me, then you got to be for Jim Talarico," Carville said. "It's that simple."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rep. Crockett for comment.

James Talarico

Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico speaks during a campaign launch rally Sept. 9, 2025, in Round Rock, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue