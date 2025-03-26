Rep. Jasmine Crockett refuses to apologize for 'Gov Hot Wheels' comment

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, refused to apologize for referring to Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as "Governor Hot Wheels" on Wednesday.

Crockett refused to apologize multiple times in an interview with Fox News before growing frustrated and ending the conversation. The lawmaker put out a statement regarding her comment earlier this week, but it did not include an apology.

"I do have a statement. Why would I apologize when I put out a statement? My statement was clear," Crockett said when confronted on the matter.

"But you didn't apologize for calling him ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ when he gets around in a wheelchair, you don't understand how that's offensive to people?" Fox News' reporter Hillary Vaughn pressed.

"I don't understand how many times you need me to repeat this to you," Crockett responded.

"Right. But why won't you apologize?" Vaughn said.

"I put out a statement," Crockett repeated.

"That didn't have an apology in it," Vaughn countered. "You don't feel bad about making fun of someone who is in a wheelchair?"

"Okay, well. I'm done here," Crockett said as she began to walk away. "I'm done. I'm done with this."

Speaking at a benefit for the Human Rights Campaign in Los Angeles, Crockett mocked Abbott , whose legs were paralyzed in a running accident in 1984.

"We in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey!" she said, laughing.

Crockett issued a statement on social media regarding her comments, arguing that she had not been referring to Abbott's paralysis.

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'Hot A** Mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she wrote.