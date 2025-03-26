Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Texas

Rep Jasmine Crockett refuses to apologize for 'Gov Hot Wheels' comment

Crockett claims she wasn't referring to Abbott's paralysis

By Anders Hagstrom , Hillary Vaughn Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Jasmine Crockett refuses to apologize for 'Gov Hot Wheels' comment Video

Rep. Jasmine Crockett refuses to apologize for 'Gov Hot Wheels' comment

Rep. Jasmine Crockett refused to apologize for calling Gov. Greg Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, refused to apologize for referring to Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as "Governor Hot Wheels" on Wednesday.

Crockett refused to apologize multiple times in an interview with Fox News before growing frustrated and ending the conversation. The lawmaker put out a statement regarding her comment earlier this week, but it did not include an apology.

"I do have a statement. Why would I apologize when I put out a statement? My statement was clear," Crockett said when confronted on the matter.

"But you didn't apologize for calling him ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ when he gets around in a wheelchair, you don't understand how that's offensive to people?" Fox News' reporter Hillary Vaughn pressed.

PAM BONDI ON JASMINE CROCKETT'S COMMENTS: WORDS HAVE CONSEQUENCES | FOX NEWS VIDEO

Crockett and Abbott

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-TX, is claiming her recent comment seeming to mock a disabled Republican leader as "Governor Hot Wheels" was misinterpreted. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins; ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't understand how many times you need me to repeat this to you," Crockett responded.

"Right. But why won't you apologize?" Vaughn said.

"I put out a statement," Crockett repeated.

JASMINE CROCKETT DESCRIBES DEMOCRATIC DONOR TALK ON SCHUMER 'REMINISCENT' OF BIDEN BEING TAKEN DOWN

"That didn't have an apology in it," Vaughn countered. "You don't feel bad about making fun of someone who is in a wheelchair?"

Gov. Abbott at the border with the National Guard standing behind him.

Gov. Greg Abbott has used a wheelchair since an accident in 1984 left him paralyzed from the waist down.  (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"Okay, well. I'm done here," Crockett said as she began to walk away. "I'm done. I'm done with this."

Speaking at a benefit for the Human Rights Campaign in Los Angeles, Crockett mocked Abbott, whose legs were paralyzed in a running accident in 1984.

"We in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey!" she said, laughing.

greg abbott and jasmine crockett

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, (right). (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images | Brandon Bell/Getty Images | Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crockett issued a statement on social media regarding her comments, arguing that she had not been referring to Abbott's paralysis.

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'Hot A** Mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she wrote.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.