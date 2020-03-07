Carrie Severino slams Schumer's 'totally unacceptable' attack on Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

Politicians on both sides of the aisle should condemn Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for "threatening" conservative Supreme Court justices, Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friend Weekend," Severino -- a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas -- called Schumer's remarks a rare instance of the legislative branch of government brazenly attacking judicial independence.

"Totally out of line," she said. "Totally unacceptable. That's why you're seeing everyone from Chief Justice John Roberts to a liberal law professor, Laurence Tribe, just calling it out and saying, no, we can't have this in a rule-of-law society."

Schumer's initial comments, which drew a sharp rebuke from Republicans and Democrats alike, came as the Supreme Court deliberated a high-profile Louisiana abortion decision on Wednesday.

"I want to tell you, [Justice Neil] Gorsuch. I want to tell you, [Brett] Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!" warned Schumer, D-N.Y. "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Roberts later responded to Schumer, calling his rhetoric "irresponsible" and "dangerous."

Schumer attempted to walk back his statements, claiming his words didn't come out right because of his state of mind at the time.

“I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat,” he said on the Senate floor Thursday. “I feel so deeply the anger of women all across America about Senate Republicans and the courts working hand in glove to take down Roe v. Wade."

"He said he got caught up in the moment -- that he's from Brooklyn," Severino countered. "He should apologize to Brooklyn for that."

Severino told host Pete Hegseth that Schumer knew exactly what he was doing, because he was reading a "premeditated" speech.

"I thought after the Brett Kavanaugh debacle we saw last year the left had learned its lesson," she added. "Unfortunately, now we're seeing them doubling down. This isn't just smears. No, this is actual threats against justices."

"I think he should be censured," Severino said. "This is something we should see Republicans and Democrats join hands to condemn because it has no place in our politics."