McConnell calls Schumer's response to Supreme Court 'not much of an apology'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the remarks by Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., not "much of an apology," early Friday morning after the minority leader backtracked from comments directed towards two conservative Supreme Court justices on Thursday.

During an exclusive interview with Shannon Bream at "Fox News @ Night," McConnell said that leaders of Congress owe it to the American people to act like adults and not engage in "shenanigans," adding that Schumer's apology wasn't enough and didn't satisfy him and his colleagues.

"He named the justices by name. He used words that generally are associated with inciting violence," McConnell told Bream. "Now, if that was an apology, it wasn't much of an apology."

Schumer attempted to walk back his threat earlier, claiming his words didn't come out the right way because of his state of mind at the time.

“I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “I feel so deeply the anger of women all across America about Senate Republicans and the courts working hand in glove to take down Roe v. Wade."

Schumer had called out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, saying they would "pay the price" if they voted to restrict abortion rights.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!" Schumer warned. "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

His comments come as Trump has criticized liberal justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor in the past.

McConnell said past presidents have often criticized justices, adding that he remembers Barack Obama, "shaking his finger" at them during his presidency.

"But that's quite different from joining a mob scene over in front of the Supreme Court building, mentioning Supreme Court justices by name and using language that is typically used to bring about some kind of violent reaction," McConnell said.