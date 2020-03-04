Trump rebukes Schumer over threat to Gorsuch, Kavanaugh: 'A disgrace he was able to say something like that'

President Trump claimed Wednesday that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. was not protected by congressional "immunity" when he made threatening comments toward Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at a pro-abortion rally outside the court, suggesting that Schumer was in line for some kind of punishment.

In a phone interview on "Hannity", the president compared Schumer's remarks to the "parody" of his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky orated by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during a congressional hearing last year.

Trump told Hannity that he had wanted to sue Schiff, but was told the Democratic lawmaker was immune from any litigation.

"Schumer did it outside on the streets in front of a rough crowd," Trump noted. "It was a disgrace to the Supreme Court and to the U.S. Senate."

CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS ISSUES RARE REBUKE TO SCHUMER'S 'DANGEROUS' AND 'IRRESPONSIBLE' COMMENTS

"As far as Schumer is concerned, it was a terrible thing he said. I was amazed by it and if that were a Republican you would see really bad things happening," the president went on. "It is very unequal justice, and it is a disgrace that he was able to say something like that."

"He wasn't shielded by the halls of Congress like Schiff was when he lied about my phone call," the president continued.

Schumer made the comment earlier Wednesday during a rally hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights. At the time, the justices were hearing a case challenging to a Louisiana law requiring doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!" Schumer warned. "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later in the evening, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts Jr. issued a rare and stern rebuke of the 69-year-old Democratic leader.

"Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter," Roberts said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman quickly responded by accusing Roberts of bias and insisting that Schumer was addressing Republican lawmakers when he said a "price" would be paid -- even though Schumer had explicitly named Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.