Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' protester holds firm against vaccine mandates: 'I will die to protect my family'

Canadian truck drivers continue to protest outside the parliament building in Ottawa with no intention of going home until the government meets their demand for the end of vaccine mandates. One Freedom Convoy protester took direct aim at Prime Minister Trudeau, calling him an ‘insult’ to Canadians.

FOX Business reporter Jeff Flock spoke to two protesters on the streets of Ottawa, Friday, who have been stationed outside the parliament building for over two weeks. The protests, which Flock reports as being largely peaceful, more closely resemble a campsite than a political demonstration with one truck driver cooking bacon and eggs on a grill outside an RV.

"I’m here since say one, so it’s been 15 days," the Freedom Convoy protester said while making breakfast Friday morning. "I’m here with my wife and kids."

The protester explained that he doesn’t want to raise his children with masks or be required to get a vaccine.

"The pressure we have to get vaccinated, there’s something about it that just don’t work," he stressed. "End all the mandates, and it’s going to be alright."

Another protester carrying a Canadian flag explained the toll that vaccine mandates have had on his family.

"I’m a 60-year-old grandfather who’s been fired from his job by General Motors of Canada on December 12," he said. "They told all non-vaxxed people to just leave. They cut us all out."

He went on to say that his son also faces losing his job in April, and his daughter, who was pregnant in the fall of 2021, was ‘harassed’ by the government to get vaccinated.

"I will die to protect my family and my children from overreach by the government," he said. "Mr. Trudeau does not deserve the title of prime minister."

Trudeau called for an end to the protests Monday after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the capital.

Trudeau, however, faces growing backlash for his attempt to characterize protesters as a "fringe minority."

But protesters are determined to be heard.

"The government has decided to punish their people, and I’m here to stop it," the second protester said.