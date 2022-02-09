Canadian trucker sends message to Justin Trudeau: 'I wish he would be a leader'

Canadian truck driver David Henry joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to bring light to the issues truckers are facing that led to the massive Freedom Convoy that is now blocking access to a major bridge on the U.S.-Canada border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that the truckers’ vaccine protest "has to stop" after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the capital Sunday.

Henry, however, said he believes in the truckers’ right to peacefully protest, though he didn’t support the blockade on the Ambassador Bridge between Michigan and Canada which carries a quarter of all trade between the two countries.

"There’s others of us that want to keep working and want to keep providing," he told host Ainsley Earhardt.

"So it’s all kind of a mess right now."

The Canadian government requires Canadian truckers to show proof of vaccination when entering from the United States.

Henry explained that the vaccine requirement was simply the final issue on top of many other problems that sparked the Freedom Convoy. He cited problems with access to parking, showers, decent meals and said some establishments seeming to discriminate against truckers.

"It’s been a lot of little issues that have built up over time," he said.

Henry said that around 90 percent of truck drivers are already vaccinated.

"Why put a mandate on now? It just seems like a slap in the face."

Henry criticized Trudeau for his position but said he’s "not surprised" that the prime minister has voiced opposition to their cause.

"He’s very dismissive of anybody that doesn’t share his own personal views," Henry said. "So I’m not surprised. I’m disappointed."

"When this all started, he went into hiding, and I wish he would be a leader for us."