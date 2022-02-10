Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' trucker says movement is 'worldwide,' does not 'think it can be stopped'

Truckers in Canada's Freedom Convoy sounded off on a movement that has garnered global attention Thursday on "Hannity."

One trucker told Fox News contributor Sara Carter he does not "think it can be stopped."

"I think it's wonderful to see, and I think it took strong Canadians to get this movement moving and I think it spread worldwide," Mat Mackenzie said. "It's not just the United States. We love our brothers and sisters who've come up here to give their support to us as well. But this is a worldwide movement. I don't think it can be stopped."

CANADIAN-STYLE TRUCKER PROTESTS SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE WORLD

"This is like a dream," another protester quipped. "Every day is an adventure, a mind-game adventure, and it's fun."

Another trucker told Carter the convoy has been a long time coming, saying Canada "has been under the grasp of a tyrant since [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] got in."

He thanked Trudeau for "the unity he's brought Canada," adding "everybody is together now."

"So you know what? Thank you, Trudeau."

Mackenzie called the prime minister's rhetoric "a little bit frustrating."

Still another trucker observed that the convoy has rendered the ban on jerrycans a "mockery."

In an exchange with the "Hannity" host, a protester asked him to try to gain the support of past and present National Hockey League superstars Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and "all these guys [whom] we've supported all our lives."

He asked that they "support us."

"We need the NHL. We need the NHL," he said.