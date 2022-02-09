Ben Shapiro rips Justin Trudeau for characterizing protesters as 'fringe minority': It has backfired

Ben Shapiro, host of "The Ben Shapiro Show," criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his "wildly unsuccessful" attempt to characterize protesters with the Freedom Convoy as a fringe minority. On "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, Shapiro said Trudeau picked up this tactic from the far-left in America and noted that the real reason truckers are organizing to protest is because they've had enough of the mandates.

CANADIAN TRUCKER SENDS MESSAGE TO JUSTIN TRUDEAU: 'I WISH HE WOULD BE A LEADER'

BEN SHAPIRO: This sort of tactic, which Trudeau is picking up from the American Left, is likely to be wildly unsuccessful. Everybody can look at this convoy and see that they are not flying Nazi flags en masse, that these are not radical right-wingers. This attempt to paint everybody who is opposed to the authoritarian tactics of the authorities on COVID as Nazis and far-right crazies? It's going to backfire. It has backfired.

The reason that all these places are changing policy - including Alberta, by the way, which just decided to end a bunch of its own mandates - he reason that they're doing all of this is because the people have had enough. A year or two late, but they've had enough.

