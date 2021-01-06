Campos-Duffy: Socialism was on the ballot in Georgia -- and it won the day

American culture has been hijacked by the left's "multi-generational, very patient and potent indoctrination program," Fox Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy said Wednesday.

Campos-Duffy attributed Raphael Warnock's defeat of Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in Georgia's critical twin Senate runoffs to a Democrat stronghold on the culture war plaguing U.S. society.

"I think there are limits to what politics can do," she told "America's Newsroom" host Sandra Smith. "I believe culture is more important. Elections are lagging indicators of what is happening in the culture.

"And," she continued, "let’s be very clear. We have been under a multi-generational very patient and potent indoctrination program by the left and they have captured so many aspects of American life from media, social media, Big Tech, corporate America, all the way down to the education system," she said. "It is what won the day."

With Warnock's projected victory, Democrats are one win away from control of the Senate, making it more likely that President-elect Joe Biden would be able to pass his agenda through both the House and Senate.

"This is a very serious problem," Campos-Duffy said. "Make no mistake, Sandra, last night on the ballot socialism was on the ticket and socialism won. If you can win — if socialism can win in deep South Georgia, socialism can win anywhere."

The "Moms" host urged Republicans to take action, warning that "We’re going to lose our country and values if we don’t engage in this culture war.

"Our ideas are not passed on in the bloodstream to our children. They are taught. Our schools aren’t teaching them," she explained, adding that parents have a greater responsibility to "teach it at home."

