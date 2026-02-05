Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

California Catholic school official says vandals committed more than material damage in sacrilegious attack

DOJ is investigating after intruders destroyed a Virgin Mary statue and a sacred tabernacle

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
DOJ opens civil rights probe after CA Catholic school was vandalized Video

DOJ opens civil rights probe after CA Catholic school was vandalized

Tony Tripp, faculty member at Holy Innocents Catholic School, details the extensive vandalism, including a destroyed Virgin Mary statue and tabernacle. The DOJ launches a civil rights probe into the Long Beach, CA, incident.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A faculty member is opening up after his California Catholic school was ransacked over the weekend, calling the break-in "more than material" for the religious community.

The Justice Department has announced an investigation into the vandalism of Holy Innocents Catholic School in Long Beach, California. Tony Tripp, the school’s director of advancement, described the damage as extensive and said the vandals ransacked nearly every room.

"They pretty much went through the whole place — didn’t matter where it was throughout there — and ransacked whatever they could," Tripp said Thursday on "Fox & Friends First."

TARGETED FOR THEIR FAITH OVERSEAS, PERSECUTED CHRISTIANS GET A WHITE HOUSE WELCOME UNDER TRUMP

A Catholic school was vandalized in California.

Vandalized furniture and religious objects, including a statue of the Virgin Mary, are seen inside Holy Innocents Catholic School in Long Beach, California. (KTTV)

Video shows classrooms torn apart, broken furniture and a large Virgin Mary statue destroyed. The parish’s tabernacle — a sacred object to Catholics — was also damaged.

LEADERS OF DESECRATED CATHOLIC SCHOOL URGE PRAYER FOR PERPETRATORS AFTER MARY STATUE, TABERNACLE DESTROYED

The damage from the break-in is estimated at $100,000, Fox 11 reported. But Tripp said the value of many of the objects goes beyond material loss and that the damage was sacrilegious.

A California Catholic school was vandalized.

Fox 11 reported the damage from the vandalism is estimated at $100,000. (KTTV)

"This is a center of our faith, especially the tabernacle; that's the biggest thing for us," Tripp said, adding that the vandals were trying to break the religious object open.

Tripp said the school is calling on those responsible to turn themselves in. He speculated that multiple people may be involved and that the motive could be robbery or anti-religious.

Broken statue of the Virgin Mary.

Church members are calling on those responsible for the vandalism to turn themselves in and make reparations. (KTTV)

"Not sure what the motivation was, but I do know that we want them to obviously make reparation and change what they've done," said Tripp.

TRUMP JOKES WHY HE CAN’T SLEEP ON PLANES, SPARKING LAUGHTER DURING NATIONAL PRAYER BREAKFAST

He noted that, despite the pain over the damage, the Catholic community has shown the school support, adding, "We’ve never expected anything like this."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's given us tremendous hope, you know, that people still have faith and believe in God and are willing to stand up for their faith."

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon posted about the situation on X, writing that the agency will be opening up an investigation into the "awful crime."

Pastor calls out ‘shameful attack on faith’ after anti-ICE agitators disrupt Minnesota church service Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue