Trump jokes why he can’t sleep on planes, sparking laughter during National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump quipped during his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday that he is unable to sleep on planes because he's busy watching for "enemies."

"I don't sleep on planes. I don't like sleeping on planes. You know. I like looking out the window, watching for missiles and enemies, actually," Trump said on Thursday, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Trump joined the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning, which pulls together bipartisan lawmakers, business leaders and foreign dignitaries to reflect on faith and prayer for the nation. It was the sixth time Trump has attended the event since his first administration in 2017.

The president has long been known to avoid sleeping while flying on Air Force One. His quip about looking for missiles came as he recounted first meeting Daniel "Raizin" Caine, who now serves as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about defeating ISIS during his first term.

Caine told Trump that an area had been prepared for him to nap during the 20-hour journey, which Trump refused so the pair could discuss strategies to wipe out ISIS.

"I said, 'what's your first name?' ‘Raizin, sir. They call me Raizin.’ And I say, ‘what the hell kind of a name is that? Right?’" Trump joked.

"He's brutal. Just ask Venezuela. Ask Iran. They're negotiating now. They don't want to. They don't want us to hit them. You know, we have a big fleet going over to Iran. But so Razin was there at the bottom of the plane," he said.

Trump continued his speech by taking a victory lap for the strength of the U.S. military under his second term, including capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Two years ago, you couldn't get anybody to go into the military. They laughed at you and they said they didn't respect our country. They didn't respect our president. They thought he was a joke. They thought our country was a joke," Trump said.

"Other countries laughed at us and took advantage of us with tariffs. And we weren't allowed to charge, and they were allowed to charge. But we are allowed to charge, and I hope we get that Supreme Court decision, because we have taken in hundreds of billions of dollars of money."

Trump also reflected on his faith and administration's mission to protect religious liberty.

"They declared that all of us are made free and equal by the hand of our Creator," Trump said of the Founding Fathers in 1776. "A lot of presidents refuse to say that. They refuse to say that. … Some refuse. Some major politicians refuse to say the word God. They don't want to say it. I say it, that we are endowed with our sacred rights to life, liberty, and not by government, but by God Almighty himself."