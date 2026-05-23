Democrats roasted for thanking Stephen Colbert one day after his late-night era came to a close

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X users roasted Democrats Friday after the party’s official account posted a tribute to comedian Stephen Colbert one day after his late-night era came to a close.

"Thank you, Stephen Colbert," the account stated in a post accompanied by a photo collage of the former "Late Show" host alongside former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The post sparked backlash on the platform, with critics mocking the party for celebrating a comedian often viewed as openly partisan.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wrote, "He did a great job of using the public airwaves to carry your water."

"Thank you for what? For being an activist for the Democratic Party?" another user asked.

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"I guess he deserves this."

Republican commentator Matt Whitlock joked, "Dang, I can’t believe people thought this show was more about politics than entertainment."

Another roasted the party for practically "admit[ting]" that Colbert was its propagandist.

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X User Sonny joked, "Totally normal late night comedy program where a political party is mourning its loss by posting photos of all of the candidates the late night comedy program promoted for free."

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Broader criticisms attacked Colbert's comedy style as repetitive or as an unfunny collection of Trump-bashing.

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President Trump himself celebrated the end to Colbert's "Late Show" run with a Truth Social post on Thursday.

" Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!" the president wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS for comment.

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