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Democrats roasted for thanking Stephen Colbert one day after his late-night era came to a close

Critics accused the party of admitting Colbert was its propagandist during his CBS late-night run

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Joe Concha critiques Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' exit, declining ratings Video

Joe Concha critiques Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' exit, declining ratings

Fox News contributor Joe Concha offers a sharp critique of Stephen Colbert's exit from 'The Late Show,' following strong social media comments from President Trump. Concha reveals the show's high staff count, predictable anti-Trump monologues and significant financial losses for CBS, arguing its focus on "social justice" led to declining viewership and a loss of humor.

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X users roasted Democrats Friday after the party’s official account posted a tribute to comedian Stephen Colbert one day after his late-night era came to a close.

"Thank you, Stephen Colbert," the account stated in a post accompanied by a photo collage of the former "Late Show" host alongside former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The post sparked backlash on the platform, with critics mocking the party for celebrating a comedian often viewed as openly partisan.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wrote, "He did a great job of using the public airwaves to carry your water." 

"Thank you for what? For being an activist for the Democratic Party?" another user asked.

DEMOCRATS FAWN OVER STEPHEN COLBERT FOR HOLDING 'TRUTH TO POWER' AFTER CBS CANCELS SHOW

Stephen Colbert speaking at the 2026 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony

Stephen Colbert speaks during the 2026 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom in New York City on Mar. 8. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East)

"I guess he deserves this."

Republican commentator Matt Whitlock joked, "Dang, I can’t believe people thought this show was more about politics than entertainment." 

Another roasted the party for practically "admit[ting]" that Colbert was its propagandist.

COLBERT'S FINAL YEAR MARKED BY ATTACKS ON TRUMP, LIBERAL TALKING POINTS AND CELEBS KISSING HIS RING

President Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert seated together on a television set

Former President Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

X User Sonny joked, "Totally normal late night comedy program where a political party is mourning its loss by posting photos of all of the candidates the late night comedy program promoted for free." 

A LOOK BACK AT STEPHEN COLBERT'S MOST PARTISAN MOMENTS AS ‘THE LATE SHOW’ HOST

President Donald Trump standing in the Oval Office at the White House

President Donald Trump attends an event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 21. Trump celebrated the end to Colbert's "Late Show" stint on social media. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Broader criticisms attacked Colbert's comedy style as repetitive or as an unfunny collection of Trump-bashing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Greg Gutfeld: Stephen Colbert should’ve opened his monologues with ‘my condolences’ Video

President Trump himself celebrated the end to Colbert's "Late Show" run with a Truth Social post on Thursday.

"Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!" the president wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS for comment. 

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Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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