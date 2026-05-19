Parents hit with sticker shock as pricey ‘Fear of God’ hoodies become status symbols for tweens

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Pricey Fear of God Essentials hoodies are becoming must-have status symbols for tweens and teens, leaving some parents stunned by the cost of keeping up with the trend.

"It felt a little bit expensive for, at the time, 11- and 12-year-olds," Kinna Thomas, a mother of two, told Business Insider in an article published Saturday, of the clothing line Fear of God Essentials.

The clothing line, which ranges in price from around $33 for T-shirts with some kids’ hoodies ranging from about $130 to $200, was created by Jerry Lorenzo and initially launched in 2011, with the Essentials line launched in 2018.

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In an interview published on the luxury fashion site Ssense, Lorenzo said the brand is not explicitly Christian, but part of who he is.

"If someone asks me how Christianity fits into it, it just fits because it’s a part of who I am," Lorenzo said. "But this is not a Christian clothing brand. It’s not, ‘Hey, this is about Jesus!’ Although as my brand has grown beyond my expectation, I naturally only want to give glory to him for my success, if you want to call it that. Success to me is the fact that I can come to a meeting with you in my workout clothes. That’s success! That I’m not getting up and putting on a tie."

Thomas said it was in 2022 when her boys asked for Fear of God Essentials items for Christmas, "I was just like, 'Wow, what are we doing,'" Thomas said.

Business Insider reported Thomas did buy the clothing for her two boys, 15-year-old Timmy and 16-year-old Julian, and that they are staples for her teenagers.

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"I think people like it because it looks clean without doing too much," Julian said of Essentials hoodies, adding that they're "really popular" at his school.

"I also like that Essentials doesn't try too hard," Timmy added. "It's simple, comfortable, and still looks good, which is probably why so many teenagers wear it all the time."

According to Business Insider, parents also like the brand because it helps their children express themselves in good ways.

"My children have a private education at a Christian school, and they're allowed to wear Fear of God Essentials," Thomas said. "They're not necessarily allowed to wear some of the other brands."

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Another mom, Amy Nachon, said she is less worried about the price of the clothing because it is professional and something she can get behind.

"If my son knows what he wants to wear and has an idea of his style and his look, I'll support him in that," Nachon said. "Seventh grade is hard enough."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Fear of God Essentials for comment but did not immediately receive a response.