LGBTQ activists speak out after 'Save Girls Sports' rally rocks California track meet with a trans athlete

Pro-transgender activists held a news conference at a California girls' track meet on Saturday, just hours after "Save Girls Sports" protesters held a rally at the same meet.

It was the first round of the state tournament, as a trans athlete competed for Jurupa Valley High School, winning first place in high jump, triple jump and long jump.

The athlete's mom, Nereyda Hernandez, spoke at the pro-transgender press conference, which was hosted by LGBTQ-rights groups "Rainbow Families Action," and "Pride at the Pier" addressing the earlier protesters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My daughter is a minor," she said. "Their conduct disrupted our peace."

The mother went on to claim the attention and controversy surrounding her child competing in girls' sports caused issues for her whole family, and the athlete's teammates, classmates and their families.

"The impact was so severe that I was forced to take a leave of absence from work because my focus had to shift to protecting my daughter's safety and emotional wellbeing," the mother said at the news conference.

"No parent should have to choose between their livelihood and protecting their child from public harassment."

NEWSOM'S 'UNFAIR' REMARK ON GIRLS' SPORTS BELIES RECORD AS GOVERNOR: 'ABSOLUTE BULLS---'

The parent of another California high school trans athlete, Trevor Norcross, thanked Gov. Gavin Newsom for "denouncing" the "Save Girls Sports" protest, and requested an audience with him.

"Governor Newsom, I appreciate that you have denounced the protest earlier this morning from the anti-trans group here. But for far too long, this debate has occurred without the voices of the trans athletes and their families. I'm here today to ask for a meeting with you, and have a respectful conversation," Norcross said.

"The people that this has impacted the most have not been included in the conversation... we're asking you for a seat at the table."

A source at the governor's office provided a statement to Fox News Digital in response to news that the "Save GIrls Sports" protest had been planned for Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Governor has said discussions on this issue should be guided by fairness, dignity, and respect. He rejects the right wing’s cynical attempt to weaponize this debate as an excuse to vilify individual kids. The Governor’s position is simple: stand with all kids and stand up to bullies," the statement read.

"California is one of 22 states that have laws requiring students be permitted to participate in sex-segregated school sports consistent with their gender identity. California passed this law in 2013 (AB 1266) and it was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown."