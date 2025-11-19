Tom Steyer mounts California gubernatorial bid, joining crowd of candidates jockeying to succeed Newsom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire Democratic mega donor Tom Steyer launched a California gubernatorial bid, throwing his hat into the ring to compete against the crowd of candidates vying to replace current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"The richest people in America think that they earned everything themselves," Steyer said at the beginning of a campaign video, before dropping a profanity.

"Bulls--- man. That’s so ridiculous," he asserted.

Steyer, a former hedge fund manager, became a force in national politics last decade. He created NextGenAmerica, a grassroots advocacy organization that helped drive the youth vote in the 2018 elections, helping the Democrats win back the House of Representatives. And he became one of the ringleaders in the Democrats' first push to impeach President Donald Trump — through his "Need to Impeach" movement.

Steyer launched a 2020 presidential campaign and poured roughly $250 million of his own money into his White House bid. But after poor finishes in the early primaries and caucuses, he dropped out of the race.

Trump criticized Steyer at the time, taking to social media to say, "Tom Steyer who, other than Mini Mike Bloomberg, spent more dollars for NOTHING than any candidate in history, quit the race today proclaiming how thrilled he was to be a part of the … Democrat Clown Show. Go away Tom and save whatever little money you have left!"

Newsom took office in early 2019, then survived a gubernatorial recall election in 2021 before going on to win a second term in 2022.

He is ineligible to serve a third term, as the state constitution stipulates, "No Governor may serve more than 2 terms."

Former President Joe Biden-era Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News Channel host Steve Hilton are some of the other candidates running for California governor.