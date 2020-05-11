Byron York: Susan Rice Inauguration Day email could shed light on Obama's actions in Flynn case

Fox News contributor and Washington Examiner political correspondent Byron York told "The Story" Monday that a mysterious email written by former National Security Adviser Susan Rice could provide some answers about former President Barack Obama's role in the Michael Flynn investigation

"There's a lot that we don't know," York said. "Ever since Republicans first began discovering questionable activities by the FBI and the Justice Department in the Trump-Russia investigation ... they were asking the question, 'What did President Obama know?'"

York pointed to a Jan. 5, 2017 meeting involving Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-national security adviser Susan Rice, then-FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in which they discussed matters "very specific to General Flynn.”

"He starts talking, the president does, about the wiretap of Michael Flynn and what was heard," York explained. "We know right there that the president was talking about the Flynn case and we don't know what else."

According to an exhibit in the DOJ's motion to dismiss the Flynn case, that Oval Office meeting aligns with an email that Rice sent herself on Jan. 20, 2017, the day President Trump was sworn into office, that documented Obama’s direction that law enforcement investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race "by the book."

"That is something that really caught the eye of a lot of Republican investigators when they found it," York said. "It was pretty much the last thing Susan Rice ever did in the Obama Administration. She's writing about it and she is stressing ... it doesn't say what they did but it was 'completely by the book,' which indicates that there was some possibility of doing things not by the book and she wanted to make sure everybody knew that President Obama did it 'by the book.'

York said the new evidence puts renewed attention on the investigation by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to uncover "what really happened" during the FBI's Russia investigation.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.