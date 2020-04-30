Byron York highlights the left's infighting over Tara Reade: 'Growing pressure' on Biden to address allegation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In light of the sexual assault allegations against 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, Fox News contributor Byron York highlighted the infighting within the left about the former vice president's silence on the issue.

“The pressure is growing for him to say something and also the pressure is growing on a number of Democrats. Especially women who have defended the vice president and say they support him. There’s a fight on the left about this,” the Washington Examiner columnist told “America’s Newsroom.”

Among the vocal Democrats, actress Sarah Silverman is taking Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to task for standing by Joe Biden amid a sexual assault allegation from his former Senate aide Tara Reade.

Silverman called out Gillibrand on Twitter after comments she gave to reporters on Tuesday in which she announced she’s standing by the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful despite previously siding with accusers in cases like Al Franken’s.

York said that Democrats are now being called out for hypocrisy.

“They’re being called for their behavior in past episodes like the [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh confirmation, like the Al Franken case and asked whether they’re being consistent in supporting Joe Biden, especially without having even heard Joe Biden,” York said.

The 49-year-old comedian was referencing Gillibrand’s role in pressuring the Franken, a then-senator, into his eventual 2018 resignation over sexual misconduct allegations that came to light in 2017.

Silverman was clearly attempting to point out the apparent hypocrisy behind Gillibrand's position on the two issues.

“I stand by [former] Vice President Biden,” the New York Democrat said during a conference call with reporters, according to The National Review. “He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.”

In June 2019, Gillibrand was asked by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace if Franken needed to resign, noting that many Democrats now feel, like Silverman, that there was a “rush to judgment” and “no due process.”

Currently, Reade is accusing Biden of assault over an incident that allegedly occurred in March 1993. A former neighbor of Reade’s said she remembered Reade telling her about parts of the allegation, according to The National Review, and Reade told Fox News a resurfaced "Larry King Live" video involving a woman talking about her daughter who had “problems” while working for a “prominent senator” was her now-deceased mother, referring to the allegation.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.