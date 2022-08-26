Byron Donalds hammers Biden's student loan handout: 'The man is buying votes' with unconstitutional action

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds hammered the Biden administration Friday over their plan to bail out $500 billion in college loans and said the White House "does not know what they are doing."

The Florida Republican joined "The Faulkner Focus" to explain why this recent plan will worsen inflation for American families and believes the move is meant to "buy votes" ahead of the midterm election.

"There were a lot of people who are making their payments right now responsibly because they are the ones that took out their debt. It is only the radical left that has been pushing this for about ten years, and he's simply paying them back."

The Biden administration continued to dodge questions about how much his student loan handout will cost, saying "We just don't want to get ahead of ourselves."

The response came from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when she was asked Thursday about the massive plan to curb college debt.

"You could say 'this is how much it's going to cost if everyone who is eligible applies,'" a reporter is heard asking Jean-Pierre during a press briefing.

Watchdog groups say Biden's plan will cost taxpayers up to $600 billion over the next 10 years.

Donalds told host Gillian Turner he does not believe the administration can take such an action without Congress.

"The president does not have this authority at all. This is a complete violation of separation of powers, which is why I do think there are going to be legal challenges. And I think this decision by Joe Biden is going to be found unconstitutional."

Donalds emphasized how this plan will only result in colleges charging more.

"When you do a massive forgiveness like this, the only thing is going to do is tell the university systems that they can charge more because at some point down the line, somebody is going to come along and try to pay this bill in the future."

The congressman said this "moral hazard" cannot exist in the United States and that this is a "wrong policy" that will only make matters worse.

"This is about Republicans wanting to have a sound rule of law and have a sound economic system in the United States where everybody can share equally, play equally, and actually live by the rules. That's what we're really fighting for. That's what this conversation is about. This is way more than politics. This is about the way our economic system works. And our economic system has to be just. People have to repay their debts."

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report