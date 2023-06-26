Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Bud Light sponsors Toronto Pride parade attended by naked men, children

Videos from the event showed naked men riding bikes and waving to a crowd that included kids

Nikolas Lanum
By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
Bud Light should ‘poke fun’ at faults and return to ‘fun, witty’ brand: beer vet Video

Bud Light should ‘poke fun’ at faults and return to ‘fun, witty’ brand: beer vet

Beer industry brand strategist, Ethan Stienstra, reacted to Bud Light's marketing strategies amid plummeting sales following a controversial partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light is serving as an official sponsor of the Toronto Pride parade, where video footage shows naked men standing around and riding bicycles in clear view of children attending the event.

The footage, captured by Beth Baisch of the Post Millennial, shows dozens of attendees riding past a large cheering crowd. The fully naked bikers, some covered in paint or tattoos, wave back at the crowd. One naked man high-fives an onlooker while another peddles a recumbent bike with a gold blow-up swan adorned around his neck.

A second video shows a group of naked men with hats standing in a circle amidst the crowd. Several children walk past the group of men with their families.

COORS LIGHT STANDS FIRM AS TITLE SPONSOR OF DENVER PRIDE PARADE DESPITE BUD LIGHT CONTROVERSY

Bud Light float Pride Toronto 2023

A Bud Light float is driven through the street at the 2023 Pride Toronto parade. Bud Light has partnered with the event as a sponsor for the last 10 years.  (The Post Millennial/Beth Baisch)

Another clip shows a person wearing a giant penis costume that covers his entire head. The camera captures a young girl sitting in a stroller and staring toward the phallic-costumed individual.

Other videos show a group of naked men playing and rinsing themselves off alongside a fountain surrounded by kids. Meanwhile, a stage, clearly adorned with Bud Light branding, featured scantily clad dancers wearing fishnets, nipple stickers and strange sock-like masks.

The company's website notes that this year's sponsorship is representative of a longstanding partnership with the Pride event.

"Bud Light Canada has been a proud partner of Pride Toronto for the last 10 years. This year, we're commemorating this milestone with Pride Toronto by featuring them on our can design, as well as continuing as the official beer sponsor of the festival," the beer brand's website states.

WATCH: RON DESANTIS GETS BAR CROWD LAUGHING WITH BUD LIGHT QUIP: 'I'LL SERVE YOU ANYTHING EXCEPT...'

Pride parade naked men in Toronto

A group of men from a Canadian naturist group walk through the streets of Toronto during the annual pride parade.  (The Post Millennial/Beth Baisch)

According to the website, Bud Light Canada also provides $100,000 to various organizations that support the LGBTQUA2S+ community across Canada and has created a range of commemorative Pride beer cans to celebrate the collaboration.

Anheuser-Busch and Pride Toronto did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The partnership comes nearly three months after Bud Light received massive backlash for partnering with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. The decision angered consumers and the brand saw a significant decrease in sales, resulting in billions of dollars in lost market value.

In early April, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth attempted to douse the flames with a lengthy statement to customers.

BUD LIGHT BUYING BACK UNSOLD, EXPIRED BEER FROM WHOLESALERS AS SALES CONTINUE TO SUFFER: REPORT

Pride Toronto attendees wearing Bud Light

Pride Toronto attendees wearing Bud Light merchandise wave flags and walk through the annual parade. Bud Light Canada has pledged $100,000 to LGBTQ groups.  (The Post Millennial/Beth Baisch)

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer," he said in part. "My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage."

Despite losing business, Bud Light continued to anger customers for co-sponsoring an "all-ages Pride event" in Flagstaff, Arizona, on June 17.

The party, called "Pride in the Pines," included drag queens and other performers, and listed Bud Light as one of the companies sponsoring the June 17 event. (Bud Light was initially mentioned prominently in one of the posters.) The event is listed as a "family festival event" and a family-friendly, "safe space" for all visitors.

 Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.