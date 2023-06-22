New Bud Light ad ridiculed up and down social media: 'They're trying so hard'

Anheuser-Busch unveiled a brand-new Bud Light ad following the titanic backlash it received after partnering with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, but it appears consumers are not yet ready to give the beer another chance.

The new summer-themed ad received a torrent of negative comments on Twitter mere hours after it was posted, ridiculing for what many users saw as a pandering TV spot,

Bud Light’s new ad comes nearly three months after the beer company made Mulvaney one of its spokespeople. The decision rankled consumers, prompting a dramatic decrease in sales that resulted in beer maker Anheuser-Busch losing billions of dollars in market value.

Bud Light appeared to try to avoid controversy with its latest ad. The commercial shows Americans looking to quench their thirst during the summer heat.

The ad was chock-full of images of Americans attempting to camp, suntan and grill, all while facing the blazing heat and other outdoor inconveniences that can come during the summer months. Of course, each person depicted in the ad found themselves popping open a can of Bud Light and finding relaxation and satisfaction.

LGBTQ themes or any other sort of political statement were noticeably absent from the ad.

"Crack a cold one: we've got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included," Bud Light captioned the video.

The smiling faces of the Bud Light drinkers in the ad were set to the tune of Chic’s 1979 disco hit, "Good Times," though the feel-good nature of the commercial was not enough to placate conservative beer drinkers who slammed the ad immediately.

The Babylon Bee managing editor Joel Berry set the tone, stating, "Man, they’re trying so hard."

Daily Caller Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll offered some serious advice to the beer brand, tweeting, "You’re getting brigaded for this and for good reasons, guys, but also, on its merits, the commercial is dumb. A super cut of dudes embarrassing themselves in front of other people? Have you learned nothing? Go back to the 90s and mine your old content."

He added, "Do a condensed version of Top Gun II with more babes. Chicks in bikinis. Smoking hot runway models painted green cast as aliens abducting some average joe to give him ice cold beer in space. Get creative, but stick to the basics."

RNC Research’s Jake Schneider responded with the declaration, "Nah I'm with @CoorsLight now."

Conservative influencer @DC_Draino tweeted, "Nobody wants to get roasted for drinking Dylan Light."

ValiantNewsLive Editor-in-Chief Tom Pappert remarked, "Pleasantly surprised to see straight white men in advertising again. Just wish you didn't become the butt of every joke at the BBQ before learning this lesson. None of these men would be caught dead drinking your beer in public."

Conversely, conservative radio host Jesse Kelly offered a more optimistic take on the ad, saying, "Honestly, this is the smart play if they stick with it. You can’t undo what has been done. It will take lots of time. But if they hire funny writers and churn out light-hearted campaigns that make people snicker, that will do a lot over time to heal the brand.