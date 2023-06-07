Bud Light is co-sponsoring an 'all-ages' drag show party: ‘Safe space’ ‘family festival event’

Despite tumbling sales and negative press coverage as a result of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light is reportedly co-sponsoring an "all-ages Pride event" in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to the Flagstaff Pride website.

The party, which is called "Pride in the Pines" and includes drag queens and other performers, lists Bud Light as one of the companies sponsoring the June 17 event. (Bud Light is mentioned prominently in one of the posters.) The event is listed as a "family festival event" and a family-friendly, "safe space" for all visitors.

Other big name companies sponsoring the all-ages event for Pride Month include Old Navy, Toyota and Coca-Cola USA, according to an event flyer.

'FAMILY-FRIENDLY' PRIDE PARADE IN WEST HOLLYWOOD HAD MEN DEPICTING GRAPHIC BDSM SEXUAL ACT

The Northern Arizona Pride Association lists a "No Nudity-City Ordinance" for "all gender forms" as one of the regulations for the park that the event will take place in.

The Northern Arizona Pride Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, also did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Multiple pictures on the site include photos of infants, young children and adults smiling and laughing with drag performers.

SIX FLAGS AMUSEMENT PARKS HOSTING PRIDE MONTH DRAG SHOWS FOR ‘ALL AGES’, ASSURES GUESTS THEY’RE ‘PG’

DALLAS PRIDE FESTIVAL FOR 'ALL AGES' SELLS SEX TOYS, EDIBLE PENISES, GRAPHIC DISNEY ART

Drag events aimed at families and young children are taking place all over the country. In West Hollywood, California, a "family-friendly" Pride parade included men depicting a graphic BDSM sexual acts in videos that later went viral online. On Twitter, feminist outlet the Reduxx shared one graphic video from the parade where a nearly nude man was choked and whipped by another man in bondage gear.

A Pride festival in Dallas, Texas featured sexually explicit merchandise for sale, including sex toys and graphic Disney fan art, according to another video widely shared online. The camera pans to show a little girl viewing a rack of button pins that have references to sexual positions and phrases like "send nudes." The member of the "queer nun group" appears to hand a rainbow button to another child.

Amusement park franchise Six Flags announced drag show performances at several of its amusement park locations this year in honor of Pride Month, including in Texas, New Jersey and Missouri.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Kristine Parks and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.