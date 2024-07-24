Brit Hume says he doesn't quite buy Biden's 'conversion overnight' to drop out of the 2024 race

President Biden addressed the nation Wednesday from the Oval Office for the first time since announcing over the weekend that he was withdrawing from the 2024 race and passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume reacted to the roughly 11-minute address, saying he doesn’t quite buy Biden’s reasoning for dropping out of the presidential race.

"To hear the president tell it, he was fine with running for re-election, thought he could win the race and serve for four more years until sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, when it dawned on him, apparently, that it was time for a new generation of leaders," Hume said.

Politico reported that Biden told his senior aides early Saturday his campaign was moving "full steam ahead" despite growing calls from members of his party to step aside after a disastrous performance at the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta.

However, later that evening, the president appeared to change his mind about the direction of his re-election bid after speaking with two of his closest aides.

A letter was posted to Biden’s social media account on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday afternoon announcing his decision to "stand down" from the 2024 race.

In his fourth address to the nation, the 46th president said the only way to move forward is to "pass the torch to a new generation."

Biden reflected on his administration’s successes throughout the past three years but argued he wouldn’t be seeking re-election because the "defense of democracy" is "more important than any title."

"There was enough mention of democracy and the sacredness of it to suggest that it was more than a little political motivation in his speech, since democracy and the salvation of it has been such a theme of his and Kamala Harris's election program," Hume told Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. "But it was quite a conversion overnight, it seems, if you believe it. I'm not sure I do."

"I think when we all look back on this in the fullness of time and perhaps with a better explanation of exactly the decision-making process the president went through, it will be seen as inevitable once that debate happened that he would have to step aside and that someone else would have to come forward," he continued.

Former White House press secretary and "The Five" co-host Dana Perino said she wanted to "love" Biden’s speech and feel reassured that he has the capability to lead the nation through the remainder of his term, but ultimately felt like it was a "mini State of the Union."

