Biden takes heat over gaffe urging Americans to 'choose freedom over democracy:' 'Get this man out of office!'

Critics of President Biden slammed him on social media for making a puzzling statement encouraging voters to "choose freedom over democracy" by re-electing him to the presidency.

Conservatives expressed confusion over Biden’s message, and others insisted it was yet another gaffe showing his cognitive decline.

Biden made the claim while accepting the formal presidential endorsement of the Kennedy family in Pennsylvania on Thursday. During the political rally, half a dozen Kennedy family members appeared alongside President Biden to publicly back him over Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is running as an independent candidate for president in 2024.

TRUMP THREATENED WITH JAIL IF HE MISSES HUSH MONEY TRIAL AS BIDEN CAMPAIGNS IN PENNSYLVANIA

Kennedy Jr.’s own sister Kerry Kennedy spoke at the event, stating, "President Biden has been a champion for all the rights and freedoms that my father and uncles stood for."

After being introduced by the Kennedys, Biden addressed the crowd. Towards the end of his speech, he asked "Are you ready to choose unity over division? Dignity over demolition? Truth over lies? Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that's America."

The last stanza turned heads with its seemingly contradictory message.

Author and Canary CEO Dan K. Eberhart commented, "He's fine. Everything's fine. Biden is definitely not in severe mental decline. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain."

Commentator Ian Miles Cheong appeared confused by Biden’s statement, posting, "What did he mean by this?"

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor also asked, "What the hell is this guy saying?"

Journalist Marlo Nawfal posted, "Dems really need to upgrade his [operating system] or something..."

2 KENNEDY CHILDREN ENDORSE OPPONENT OF PROGRESSIVE LOS ANGELES DA, CITE PAROLE HEARING FOR RFK'S KILLER

Conservative political influencer "Bad Hombre" remarked, "Biden says he wants you to ‘choose freedom OVER democracy.’ Joe’s DOJ, state prosecutors, and Secretaries of State have been working tirelessly to get rid of democracy. Just another Freudian slip."

The account for outlet "The Conservative Brief" posted about the gaffe, stating, "When people were concerned about Ronald Reagan having cognitive decline near the end of his second term, it was nothing like this. When Dan Quayle couldn't spell 'potato' correctly, people lost their minds. But it was nothing like this. When George W. Bush was in the Oval Office, and people said Dick Cheney was running the country because he couldn't, it was nothing like this.

"Look in the mirror and ask yourself, truthfully, if this is the man you want in charge of our security, our economy, and our country for another four years?" the post added.

Conservative podcast host Rob Coates urged voters, "Dear lord, get this man out of office!"