Biden megadonor refuses to back Kamala Harris 'coronation,' says she can't beat Trump

A Democratic Party megadonor doesn't believe VP Kamala Harris can beat former President Trump and is refusing to donate to her campaign.

Orlando-based attorney John Morgan, who donated $1 million to the Biden campaign, said he is now "out" as Harris is expected to become the Democratic nominee with the endorsement of President Biden.

"What I didn't like was a coronation instead of a convention. I didn't like the idea of two or three people picking the nominee, because I believe a convention would have provided perhaps a stronger candidate," Morgan said on "The Ingraham Angle," Monday.

"I don't believe she can win."

Morgan said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi played a big role in Harris becoming the presumptive nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention next month.

"Once Pelosi endorsed her, that was the end of the convention because Pelosi had called for a mini-convention. That's over. It's Kamala Harris, and they're going to live and die with her."

However, Morgan is not convinced that Harris is the strongest candidate.

"My thought was, if you could pick anybody, don't you go and pick the two strongest people to win? I don't think they did."

Morgan suggested other names that he thinks would have a better shot.

"I think a combination of Joe Manchin, Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Mark Kelly – I got a thousand different scenarios that I think make more sense to win."

Morgan said he thinks if the Trump campaign could pick who to run against, they would pick Harris.

The New York Times assessed that Harris falls about two percentage points behind Trump in recent polls. The 46% to 48% difference is slightly better for Harris compared to how Biden polled on average – three percentage points behind the Republican presidential nominee, 47% to 44%.

A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted in the battleground state of Pennsylvania from July 9-11, before Biden dropped out and before the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, showed Harris was only behind by one percentage point in a hypothetical matchup against Trump.

In Virginia, Harris had a five percentage point lead, compared to Biden only polling ahead of Trump in the same state by a razor-thin margin, according to the Times. Harris polled slightly better than Biden in both states among Black voters, younger voters and women.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report