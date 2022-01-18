Brianna Kupfer's murder shows that law-abiding citizens being 'pushed to the side': Ted Williams

Fox News contributor Ted Williams exposed the backwardness of Democratic policies on crime Tuesday on "Your World."

"Todd Kupfer, the father of [slain] Brianna Kupfer, is right on target," he told guest host Charles Payne. "Our law-abiding citizens are pushed to the side. You've got [Los Angeles district attorney George] Gascon … , and it seems as though his concern is about criminals. Then [in] Manhattan … , you've got Alvin Bragg, who is the D.A. there, and he's concerned more about criminals. So much [so] … that many individuals in his office have left. And as a result of that, you're losing experience and lawyers … to prosecute these various crimes."

"We've got to start being more concerned about law-abiding citizens who are trying to walk around and live our daily lives," Williams continued. "We're concerned about that criminal, and that criminal element out there, and that criminal element is killing people, harming people."

Williams reacted to the fatal stabbing of UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer while she worked at a Los Angeles furniture store last Thursday.

" … [A]s we can see here in L.A., that criminal element - a homeless person walks into a store and stabs a young girl to death, a young girl who had … everything to live for. This is what we're dealing with in society, and we need prosecutors, judges, and police officers to go after these … low-lives. And we're not having that in our various communities … ," Williams said.

Outside of Los Angeles, "crime is up all over the country," the former Washington, D.C. homicide detective noted.

"You have these individuals who have mental problems, and they need to be dealt with, and a lot of them are homeless," he added. "They're the individuals … [who] unfortunately … are just below the radar screen [whom] are not being dealt with. But there are various units within various police departments and in various governments that can help out in that instance."