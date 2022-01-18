Kimberly Klacik on 'Kilmeade Show': Soft-on-crime policies are a losing message for Democrats

Red Renaissance founder Kimberly Klacik slammed President Biden and Democrat inner-city leaders on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday for being "soft on criminals and blaming police officers" as violence escalates in U.S. cities.

KIMBERLY KLACIK: It's so unbelievable to me that anybody would blame the police officer. Here’s what I don't understand: By the time people get in the hands of police officers, the crime has already been committed, right? Because that person is usually already committed a crime, they are a criminal, which is a huge problem that we have in Baltimore City right now. Our state's attorney, Marilyn Mosby, who is under indictment, but she is one of those progressive attorneys that believes that she can give a plea deal to some of the most violent repeat offenders because she thinks rehabilitation and everything should happen in the streets when really people should be rehabbed behind bars, especially when they're violent. So unfortunately not just the president, but many inner cities across this country are doing the exact same thing. They're being soft on criminals and blaming police officers so they can do this whole defund the police agenda. And I have to say we've had instances where if a social worker would have showed up to some of these instances where someone was having a mental health problem, they would have been in very grave danger, because we've had people with mental health issues -- and they call it in as a crisis, a mental health crisis -- and lo and behold, they have a gun on them and they have shot back at police officers. This has happened time and time again. So we have to support our police, stop vilifying them. But you know what? This is a losing message for the Democrats.

