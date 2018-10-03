Ted Williams

Ted Justice Williams, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana was one of the stars of the nationally televised show, Power of Attorney. Mr. Williams is a nationally renowned criminal and civil trial attorney, who has successfully represented judges, politicians, law enforcement officers, professional athletes as well as a young eight year old black honor student who a United States Congressman accused of attempted car jacking. Mr. Williams has served as the attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, Washington, DC.Read More

From 1969 to 1978, Mr. Williams served as a member of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. While on the police force, one of his assignments was that of a homicide investigator. From 1978 to 1987, Mr. Williams was employed in the Federal Government as a Federal Special Agent.

Mr. Williams received a Bachelor of Science degree from The American University, a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Development from Central Michigan University and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he was Vice President of the Black American Law Students Association.

Mr. Williams has lectured extensively on criminal procedures, employment discrimination, labor law, organizational development, sensitivity training, sexual harassment, and the proper techniques for the use of force by police officers. He is currently writing a book on organized crime. Mr. Williams has taught organized crime at the American University, Washington, D.C. He has been a guest lecturer at numerous universities, colleges and a host of civic organizations.

Mr. Williams has appeared as a legal analyst on numerous national television shows to include the Fox News Channel; CNN, MSNBC; Geraldo Rivera, Greta Van Susteren; Wolf Blitzer, Crossfire, Bill O'Reilly, Paula Zahn, Hannity & Colmes, Court Television, the Fox Morning News, and a host of national radio and television programs.