Brian Kilmeade: Biden administration lost Americans' trust in it to handle record-high inflation

The Fox News host exposes the administration's track record on inflation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade reveals the Biden administration’s mismanagement of record-high, runaway inflation in the opening monologue of ‘One Nation.’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the Biden administration lost Americans' trust in its ability to combat inflation in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: We have a more personal story: the domestic one affecting everything and everything that you buy, where you go. The administration's track record right now has most of us convinced that they simply are not equipped to tackle the worst inflation and economic headwinds this country has seen in 40 years. Case in point, their prescription and prediction on inflation. 

AMERICAN FARMERS, SMALL COUNTY GOVERNMENTS FEELING BIDEN'S INFLATION ON MULTIPLE FRONTS: BLACKBURN

We're at 9% inflation. Does anyone think that's where it stops? Their answer is to spend more and tax more. Thankfully, Joe Manchin on Thursday stopped them before they took our economy over the cliff… As Billy Joel sings, it's just a matter of trust. And they lost it. 

President Biden descends from Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport during Biden's visit to Israel.

President Biden descends from Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport during Biden's visit to Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.