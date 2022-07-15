American farmers, small county governments feeling Biden's inflation on multiple fronts: Blackburn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday that President Biden's agenda is the source of the energy crisis, and that county governments and farmers in her state are bearing the brunt of cost increases.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: They cannot ever say that Joe Biden said he was going to end the oil and gas industry — and on day one, he set about taking the steps to make that promise come true — with the Keystone [XL], with taking ANWR offline, with your offshore drilling being ended; stopping fracking; the list goes on and on.

He's had 42 regulations since he took office that are directed directly at making it more difficult for the oil and gas industry to drill, to explore, to produce, to refine here in the United States.

And I've been in five Tennessee counties today… it is amazing. Every one of them are worried about their county budgets.

All these county budgets: They needed some eight-inch pipe for a water line. They had been paying $4-a-foot for that pipe. You know what it is right now, $14.50-a-foot. So all of these products that come from derivatives of oil and gas, you're seeing the price hikes there too: inflation at 9.1%; your groceries going through the roof, your price at the pump through the roof. People just cannot afford this.

The food shortages; the fear this is causing with people, the way they're anticipating food shortages — because in rural America, they know that the farmers are not planting as much this year to go into that supply chain for our food that you're going to see on the shelves next year. And the reason they're not planting [is] the cost of fertilizer, the cost of diesel; they cannot afford to get the crop in the ground.

SEAN DUFFY: [That] is only going to drive up the cost of food. This is a vicious cycle, senator. I know you see it firsthand in Tennessee. I see it firsthand in Wisconsin. And you know what? We're grateful we have people like you fighting for some common-sense policies in the Senate.

