'Outnumbered' reacts to San Francisco's abortion law blacklist: 'Not following the Ellen-President Bush example'

The city of San Francisco's decision to blacklist business with companies from 22 states that have “restrictive abortion laws" is isolating and not a good idea, the "Outnumbered" hosts agreed Tuesday.

Starting in January of 2020, the mandate forbids city-funded travel to those states and bans city employees from making new deals with businesses headquartered there.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the measure last week.

In a statement, Breed said: “Every day in this country, women’s reproductive rights are threatened, and we have to fight back. Just as we restricted spending with states that have laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people, we are standing up against states that put women’s health at risk and that are actively working to limit reproductive freedoms."

She added: “By limiting travel and contracting with certain states, we are sending a clear message to states that disregard the right to abortion.”

However, some of the representatives of the 22 states singled out aren't happy about the policy. Nebraska's Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts took to Twitter, writing that "Nebraska is a proudly #prolife state, and this demonstrates shocking intolerance by coastal elites that is divisive to our nation."

Host of "Special Report" Bret Baier said that while the money offset is unclear, this doesn't amount to nothing.

"It does amount to an issue in a political race...and I think Governor Ricketts is on to something there," he said.

"There is this disconnect that plays out every election cycle. Where, the middle of America says, 'Listen, that's kind of over the top,'" he told Melissa Francis, "And, that disconnect – he calls them coastal elites, whatever you call it – is real and present in American politics today."

"It's dangerous, I would even say. The idea of isolating someone you don't agree with is just not a good idea. It's not American," added former Obama administration aide Johanna Maska.

Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe told the couch that "where you lose that [collaboration] is when you start labeling people as things" which immediately alienates them.

However, she also noted that the issue of life has "less common ground" because it's "a deeply-held belief by so many Americans."

"And I actually, I do think there a vulnerability for the left on this issue because you look at states like New York moving forward with things like third-trimester abortions — that is outside the mainstream of America," said Boothe.

"I wonder about the missed opportunities too," Harris Faulkner added.

"They're not following the Ellen-President Bush example," Baier pointed out.