Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have continued their friendship – outside of a meth lab.

Cranston told Fox News Digital how his tequila business with Paul has been doing since the co-stars founded it in 2019.

"Dos Hombres Mezcal is doing incredibly well," he began. "We love being together, we're passionately involved in Dos Hombres and our goal is to make it the number one Mezcal in the world and we're on our way to doing that."

BRYAN CRANSTON EXPLAINS WHY HE'S PLANNING ON RETIRING FROM ACTING IN 2026: ‘IT’S ABOUT TAKING A CHANCE'

Cranston and Paul first appeared on the small screen together in "Breaking Bad" in 2008. Over a decade later, the pair proved to have a strong bond – similar to their fictional characters, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Paul spoke to People magazine in June about his relationship with Cranston and their business.

WATCH: 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston talks friendship with business partner and former co-star, Aaron Paul

"Bryan, he is my mentor, one of my best friends on the planet," Paul told the outlet. "I've learned so much from this guy. To be able to tackle something yet again with him, that was really our own brainchild – a dream come true."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cranston chimed in and said, "equally, I love this guy," and couldn't be happier to be working with Paul again since the "Breaking Bad" finale in 2013.

"I joke that if Aaron and I played golf, we wouldn't have Dos Hombres because we would just say, 'Hey, let's see each other on the golf course.' So in a great way, I'm glad that we don't play golf because we were able to put some passion and energy into the Mezcal business and see each other on a regular basis," Cranston continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cranston spoke to Fox News Digital at the opening of the new Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas. Also at the star-studdent event were Justin Timberlake, Tom Brady, Cher, Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin.

As the holiday season approaches, Cranston says he can't wait to shut down the circuit breakers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Shutting down the circuit breakers," Cranston said. "Shutting down the circuits and chilling out. That's what I want to do."