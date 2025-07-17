'Breakfast Club' blows up over whether Democrats 'lied' about Biden decline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne tha God clashed Thursday with former CNN commentator Angela Rye over whether former President Joe Biden suffers from dementia and if the alleged cover-up of his decline cost Democrats the election.

Charlamagne asked his progressive guest what she thought about Democrats who "all of a sudden have the courage to tell the truth," referencing former Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's party switch and CNN anchor Jake Tapper's book "Original Sin" which detailed how Biden's inner circle covered up his limitations in office.

"Why all of a sudden do they have the courage to speak truth to power when they didn’t do that two to three years ago?" he asked on "The Breakfast Club."

"I’m trying to figure out why you think it's ‘all of a sudden,'" Rye replied.

CHARLAMAGNE KNOCKS JEAN-PIERRE'S BOOK, SAYS 'NOBODY WANTS TO HEAR' FROM PERSON WHO 'LIED' FOR BIDEN ADMIN

CHARLAMAGNE SAYS SWALWELL SHOULD ‘CUT IT THE F--- OUT’ WITH CLAIM HE DIDN'T KNOW OF BIDEN'S DECLINE

"It definitely is all of a sudden. C’mon, Angela Rye!" Charlamagne shot back.

Rye went on to suggest that exposé books are nothing new and Tapper's is just "the latest" examples.

But Charlamagne continued to press his guest, arguing that the scandal over Biden's health likely led to the party’s election loss.

"Why tell us after it's too late? Why didn't they say these things two years ago when they could have alerted the American people and the American people could have been like, 'You know what? Something is wrong with him. Maybe y'all shouldn't run a different candidate.' Then we probably wouldn't be in this situation," he insisted.

"I don't know if I believe that," Rye replied. "I think that the lie was sexier to people than the truth and they went with the lie," she added, referring to Trump winning the November election.

"Hold on," Charlamagne pushed back. "So the lie wasn't Joe Biden is okay?"

Charlamagne recounted how Rye blew up at "Breakfast Club" co-host DJ Envy in 2023 after he suggested Biden had dementia.

Rye explained she was offended because her grandmother was suffering from dementia.

"He still doesn't have dementia. He does not have dementia," she said of Biden.

CREDIBILITY CRISIS: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE'S DEFENSE OF BIDEN'S MENTAL FITNESS OVER THE YEARS

Rye went on to defend Jean-Pierre and suggested she was treated poorly in the White House by colleagues because of her race.

"Now as for what Karine is doing and Jake, invite them on the show and ask them. I don't know. But what I can tell you is Karine had her own experience of being regularly challenged, her brilliance being challenged, by White men who she was supposed to be sharing-," Rye said.

"She had to lie for that White man every - all the time," Charlamagne cut in.

Rye said she wasn't talking about Biden but about "staff people as well" in the White House.

"When you are being challenged by your peers rather than covered because they don't want you in a role, that may jade you just a little bit. You might be a little frustrated by that. So, I mean, I get it," she said.

Jean-Pierre was one of his most outspoken allies who defended his mental and physical fitness for office going back to 2022. She announced in June that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent. She also revealed an upcoming book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines."

Rye is one of several liberal media figures pushing the idea that President Donald Trump and the Republicans are planning to steal the 2026 midterm election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Biden did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.