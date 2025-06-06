Charlamagne says Swalwell should 'cut it the f--- out' with claim he didn't know of Biden's decline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God reflected Thursday on his interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., earlier this week, slamming the congressman's claim he was not aware of then-President Joe Biden’s decline.

Charlamagne grilled Swalwell on Tuesday’s episode of his "The Breakfast Club" radio show. He said Democrats "got on television and pretended to act like everything was fine" and asked Swalwell, "Why should we ever trust the Democratic Party after they lied to us [for] so long about President Biden?"

Swalwell defended himself and his fellow Democrats throughout the podcast, claiming, "I don’t think many of us were behind the scenes, to be honest. I didn't spend much time with President Biden behind the scenes."

On Thursday, Charlamagne shared his disgust with Swalwell’s answers to his "Brilliant Idiots" co-host, comedian Andrew Schulz.

CHARLAMAGNE MOCKS SCHUMER, JEFFRIES AND NEWSOM AS HE WONDERS WHO SHOULD LEAD DEMOCRATIC PARTY

"I kept asking him a simple question over and over, ‘Why should we ever trust Democrats ever again, knowing that y’all upheld this lie?'" Charlamagne said.

After a clip of the interview, Schulz responded, "We clearly can't trust the Democrats that are currently in power that upheld the lie."

"Anybody that wants to be the future of the party has to throw the Biden s--- under the bus," Charlamagne said. "Now, Eric and all of these guys are like, ‘But we didn’t know.' You gotta cut it the f--- out! You’re actually around him!"

Charlamagne, like Schulz, noted he has never met Biden in person, "but we’ve got eyes."

"If they couldn’t be honest about that, would they be honest about anything in the future?" Charlamagne asked, restating his point.

He then addressed CNN host Jake Tapper and his new "Original Sin" book about the Biden cover-up as too little, too late.

"You’ve got the same eyes, the same ears that I have. Way before that debate you had to see what we all were seeing," Charlamagne said, arguing journalists should have had the integrity to tell people what was going on. "Maybe that would have pushed him out way earlier."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Schulz, who interviewed Trump during the campaign, argued that there is a double standard when podcasters are hammered for not asking this or that question to a politician guest, but those same critics turn a blind eye to legacy media personalities who "literally protected the guy who was unfit for office."

Charlamagne agreed, calling on people to hold CNN and MSNBC to the same standard they hold podcasters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that, like, the legacy Democrats still believe that people believe them," Schulz said, drawing laughter from Charlamagne. "And they are the last ones that believe that."

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell for comment.