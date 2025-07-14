Liberals float Trump will tamper with, cancel midterm elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several liberal commentators, including ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid and Democratic strategist James Carville, have suggested in recent weeks that the 2026 midterms will be tampered with or outright canceled by President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on " The Jim Acosta Show " earlier this month, Carville told the former CNN anchor he thinks there’s a major risk of Trump tampering with votes in the 2026 midterm elections to make sure the Democratic Party can't oppose his second-term agenda.

"In the short word, yes," Carville said in response to Acosta relaying a viewer question about whether they believe Trump will end up "tampering" with the midterm votes. "In the longer words, very," Carville added.

"I don’t put anything past him — nothing — to try to call the election off, to do anything he can," the Democratic strategist continued. "He can think of things like that, that – that, you know, we can’t because we’re not accustomed to thinking like that. We always assume there’s going to be an election."

"I don’t think Trump intends to leave office," Reid told far-left writer Wajahat Ali on his Substack on July 3. "I’ve been very clear about that. I think he intends to stay in office like Putin till he dies."

Ali declared that Trump would declare martial law and not hold elections.

"I am afraid, and I want your thoughts on this, that he is going to say, 'Folks, I'm the commander in chief. I have to protect you. We're getting attacked by Antifa, the Muslims, the invasion, El Salvadorans. I have to declare martial law and I have to punt. I have to punt the elections. But don't worry. I'll bring back elections when they're safe,'" Ali argued.

Reid agreed and said she doesn't assume that there will be midterms in 2026.

"I've been saying, whenever Democrats say to me, this is the reason we have to coalesce for 2026, I always add to the end of that sentence, yeah, assuming we actually have free and fair elections. I think it's insane, honestly, to just assume we're going to have normal elections next year. I don't assume that," she told Ali.

Charlamagne Tha God argued during his "Breakfast Club" radio show on July 8 that the Republican-led "Big, Beautiful Bill" is so unpopular, Trump and the GOP must only be pushing it because they know the upcoming elections are rigged.

Noting that the bill was criticized by Republicans and Democrats, the radio host suggested it must mean the elections are fixed.

"But if the GOP doesn't seem to be concerned about that, then what does that tell y'all folks?" he asked. "The fight is probably already fixed, when it comes to the midterm elections, you know, and 2028."

"I just feel like, you know, if something is, you know, political suicide, if you're using that kind of language for a bill and you pass it anyway, then you know something that the rest of us don't know," the radio host suggested. "Or you know something that the rest of us do know, and we're just sitting around waiting for the inevitable to happen."

He added, "Free and fair elections my a--."

Former CNN commentator Angela Rye said last week that she believed Trump and the Republicans stole the 2024 election and are planning to steal the 2026 election.

"I think me and [Tiffany Cross] really might feel a way about telling y'all how many days are left till the midterms because I don't really know this thing’s going to damn happen," Rye said on her " Native Land Pod " podcast.

"Even if they are going to happen, are they going to cheat like they did, I still feel like they did, in the 2024 election? I don't have data. I got a gut feeling, but I'm going to tell you about the Black woman and the Holy Ghost. We be spot on," she added.

Failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams alluded to not having elections at all during an interview on late-night TV last week, where she was asked on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to speak about a viral clip of her suggesting that the U.S. was on its way to becoming an autocracy.

"Step nine, you start to encourage and incentivize private violence. You send the U.S. Marines into spaces they should not be. You send the National Guard in. You kidnap people off of the streets and pretend that’s normal, because that’s how you quiet dissent," she said.

"And once you’ve done those nine steps, step 10 is easy. That’s when you decide there won’t be new elections because everyone is either afraid, poor, broken, or complicit," Abrams told guest host Anthony Anderson.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick, David Rutz and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.