Probe into Biden's alleged mental decline cover-up deepens with more former White House officials to testify

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Oversight Committee is expanding its investigation into an alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s mental decline and possible unauthorized executive actions, and nine former senior White House officials will testify in the coming weeks.

An Oversight Committee aide familiar with the interview schedule told Fox News Digital five more former senior White House staff members have agreed to appear voluntarily for transcribed interviews.

Ronald Klain, former chief of staff under Biden; Steve Ricchetti, former counselor to the president; Mike Donilon, former senior advisor to the president; Bruce Reed, former deputy chief of staff for policy; and Anita Dunn, former senior advisor to the president for communications, will appear for transcribed interviews July 24 through Aug. 7.

According to the aide, two other former high-ranking Biden White House officials, Ashley Williams, former special assistant to the president, and Annie Tomasini, former deputy director of Oval Office operations, former assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, are voluntarily appearing for transcribed interviews on July 11 and July 18, respectively.

EX-DNC INSIDER REVEALS 'PUPPET MASTERS' WHO RAN THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Not all former Biden officials, however, have agreed to testify voluntarily.

Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has issued subpoenas compelling Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, and Anthony Bernal, a former assistant to the president and senior advisor to the first lady, to appear for depositions.

The aide said O’Connor’s deposition is scheduled for July 9, while Bernal’s is schedule for July 16.

These interviews are part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into the alleged attempted cover-up of Biden’s decline and the potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions by senior White House officials usurping Biden’s presidential authority.

TRUMP REVEALS WHO SHOULD TESTIFY ON BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S ALLEGED COVER-UP

Comer has been on the hunt for who was making decisions in Biden’s inner circle during the president’s apparent mental decline.

Last Friday, he sent letters to former Biden White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, former senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates and former special assistant to the president Ian Sams, demanding they present themselves for transcribed interviews with the oversight committee.

In his letters, Comer says the committee believes that the four top Biden staffers have "critical" information on "who made key decisions and exercised the powers of the executive branch during the previous administration, possibly without former President Biden’s consent."

He said that "if White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition — or to perform his duties — Congress may need to consider a legislative response."

OVERSIGHT CHAIR DEMANDS JEAN-PIERRE, OTHER FORMER WH STAFF TESTIFY ON ALLEGED BIDEN MENTAL DECLINE COVERUP

Comer set interview dates for late August and early September and gave the four senior officials until July 4 to confirm they would comply with the demands voluntarily or if they will "require a subpoena to compel your attendance for a deposition."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital last week, Comer said that "as part of our aggressive investigation into the cover-up of his cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions, we must hear from those who aided and abetted this farce."