Charlamagne knocks Jean-Pierre's book, says 'nobody wants to hear' from person who 'lied' for Biden admin

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Thursday said while he would gladly read former White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre’s new book, her credibility is dubious.

Former Biden White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday revealed she was registering as an independent and announced a forthcoming book about her time in the tumultuous administration. The longtime Democratic Party operative is urging Americans to step outside harsh party lines in her new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines."

"Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States," she said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. "At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country. I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically."

Charlamagne, who hasn’t been shy about criticizing either party, offered mixed praise for Jean-Pierre's move during his radio show.

"I respect her being independent because I feel like if you Black in this country, you shouldn't be loyal to any party," he said on Thursday's episode. "You should only be voting your interest. You should only be voting for politicians who are implementing legislation and policies for your communities and your people. And if you ask me, none of these parties have done enough for us to be screaming, 'We Republican or Democrat,' so independent is the way to go."

Jean-Pierre’s reputation is still questionable in his eyes, however.

"When it comes to her in particular, I'm probably going to read the book, but nobody wants to hear from anyone who got up there and lied for the Biden administration," he said.

He argued such proclamations from people like Jean-Pierre are too little, too late, even if he approves of her general points.

"It's like a lot of these folks are having a come to Jesus moment way too late," he said. "They should have been talking like this two or three years ago, and she had a very interesting quote in her press release. The quote was, 'We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically. We need to be clear-eyed and questioning rather than blindly loyal and obedient as we may have been in the past.’ And that right there is the problem with Democrat supporters, especially Black ones, just blindly loyal and obedient for no damn reason."

When asked by a co-host about whether such loyalty is referring to Biden or to the presidency as an institution, Charlamagne argued it ultimately resulted in betraying the American people.

