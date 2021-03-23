Laura Ingraham blasts leftists for 'race-baiting' over Boulder shooting, warns against gun control push

"The media, the Twitter blue checks and assorted leftist hacks couldn't help but jump to conclusions" about Monday's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, despite the fact that little information about the suspect was available, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Tuesday.

Most notably, "The Ingraham Angle" host said, Vice President Kamala Harris' adult niece Meena made the "disgusting" claim in a now-deleted tweet that "violent [W]hite men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country."

"Every single one of those people chose to inflame an already horrific situation with the kind of race-baiting that sadly a lot of Americans have gotten used to," Ingraham said in response, before playing a montage of mainstream media jumping to the conclusion that video of suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa's arrest proved he was White.

"[Alissa] seemingly disliked President Trump, referring to him as 'the D-word' over his handling of immigration refugees," she said. "A former teammate in high school told the Denver Post that Alissa had an explosive temper, saying he yelled out in the wrestling room that he was going to kill everybody. My question: Why didn't anyone report him?"

Ingraham posited that Alissa was "trained" from a young age to "feign victimhood" to get what he wanted.

"The left likes to use the phrase 'angry White male' to denigrate millions of American men, whether they have committed wrongdoing or not," she said. "Today we heard no 'angry Middle Eastern man'."

Instead, the host noted, the president's handlers "shuffled Biden to the camera to push for immediate gun control."

"You will hear that a lot over the next few weeks, the phrase 'common sense gun laws'. The Democrats want you to think that they really truly care about violence in America and saving lives," she said. "We know the real truth. The fact is their real priority is taking guns from law-abiding Americans, not stopping future violence.

"If they cared so much about violence, they would demand more, not less immigration enforcement when illegal immigrants are released into America unchecked. We have no idea what their real background is. In some cases they are going to rob, murder and rape."

"If Democrats cared about violence they would've demanded last summer that Antifa be called a domestic terror group.

Ingraham also slammed congressional Republicans for their routinely meek response to Democrats' use of taxpayer money to attack political opponents.

"The ultimate inconvenient truth is that our government doesn't like many of us. They believe that about half of America is racist, maybe more [and] that our movement should be severely restricted," she said.

"They vet our National Guard and military for extremism when a few veterans turned up at the Capitol on January 6, but these same Democrats drawn no conclusions and take no meaningful action about crime committed by their own supporters or special interests."