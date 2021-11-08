Bongino blasts AOC's 'woke' tweet: 'The very definition of racism'

Fox News host Dan Bongino slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on "Fox & Friends" Monday after she ripped critics in a tweet for blaming the party's "wokeness" on Terry McAuliffe's gubernatorial loss in Virginia.

AOC BLASTS CARVILLE FOR USING TERM 'WOKENESS,' SAYS MOSTLY 'OLDER PEOPLE' USE THE WORD

DAN BONGINO: I mean, it's hard to candidly take AOC seriously. She didn't write that tweet. Someone else wrote it from her staff. She's not a serious person. You know, it's really -- it's hard to take her seriously because if she just looked at the exit polls, she would have seen that an issue that the Democrats typically leverage for decades, for probably a generation -- education -- now turned and became a Republican issue for suburban soccer moms and soccer dads out there. So you have to ask yourself, did she not read that exit poll? Or did she read it and she's just too dumb to process it? Because there's no option C. Now you have to understand to which she's up to as well, guys. You know, the left -- the woke left here specifically. This has nothing to do with fighting racism, OK? This has everything to do with advancing racism and segregation. I mean, is that not obvious? When you tell people that critical race theory or whatever euphemism you use for it is going to be the bedrock of the education structure going forward and we're going to use race essentialism and judge people as oppressor or oppressed exclusively based on skin color — that is the very definition of racism. They know this. This is all about class warfare against successful people to advance socialism in the form of fighting racism because it's a more palatable narrative for them.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: