AOC blasts Carville for using term 'wokeness,' says mostly 'older people' use the word

AOC warns use of the word 'woke' will impact 'youth turnout' at the polls

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
James Carville blasts 'stupid wokeness': Democrats need a detox Video

James Carville blasts 'stupid wokeness': Democrats need a detox

'Fox & Friends' hosts discuss the impact of the far-left agenda on Democrats' performance in recent elections.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to Twitter to slam Democratic strategist James Carville, and others, for blaming the party's "wokeness" for Terry McAuliffe's gubernatorial loss in Virginia, claiming that the terms is "almost exclusively used by older people."

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, speaks during the 'Bernie Beats Trump' Get Out The Vote Concert Rally in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The Democratic presidential race took on a new shape a day before the New Hampshire primary, as a national poll showed Bernie Sandersovertaking Joe Biden in first place and Michael Bloomberg surging to third place on a wave of advertising. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, speaks during the 'Bernie Beats Trump' Get Out The Vote Concert Rally in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The Democratic presidential race took on a new shape a day before the New Hampshire primary, as a national poll showed Bernie Sandersovertaking Joe Biden in first place and Michael Bloomberg surging to third place on a wave of advertising. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'WOKE RACISM' AUTHOR MCWHORTER: CONDOLEEZZA RICE’S CRITICISM OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS 'DEAD RIGHT'

"How can news outlets even attribute words to me I didn’t say," Ocasio-Cortez questioned in a tweet, linking to a report and another tweet from ABC 13 News in Virginia which quoted the New York congresswoman as saying McAuliffe lost the race because he was not "woke" enough.

"I said there are limits to trying to mobilize a campaign with a 100% moderate strategy without mobilizing the base," Ocasio-Cortez added. "Said nothing [about] ‘wokeness’ which is a term almost exclusively used by older people these days btw".

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/06/05: U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the rally where she endorsed progressive candidates in upcoming election for city wide offices in City Hall Park. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/06/05: U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the rally where she endorsed progressive candidates in upcoming election for city wide offices in City Hall Park. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) ( (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images))

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of far-left progressive Squad, also claimed that the word "woke" is used primarily by "Carville and Fox News pundits." She said statements targeting younger generations as "woke" by older Democrats will hurt "youth turnout" at the polls.

According to Carville, McAuliffe's loss in Virginia was primarily a result of "stupid wokeness" and the progressive agenda.

ICSS - Securing Sport 2015 - Harold Pratt House, New York - 4/11/15  James Carville interviews Sunil Gulati. Photo Eduardo Munoz for ICSS  Livepic

ICSS - Securing Sport 2015 - Harold Pratt House, New York - 4/11/15  James Carville interviews Sunil Gulati. Photo Eduardo Munoz for ICSS  Livepic (Getty Images)

"What went wrong is stupid wokeness," Carville said. "Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Washington. I mean this ‘defund the police’ lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools, people see that. And it really has a suppressive effect on all across the country on Democrats. Some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something."

Merriam-Webster added the word woke to its dictionary in 2017, defining it as, "aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)." The Oxford dictionary adopted it the same year, defining it as "originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics