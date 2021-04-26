Blue states are 'hemorrhaging people, shoving them away' as Dems continue to raise taxes: Newt Gingrich

Former U.S. House speaker Newt Gingrich told "Hannity" on Monday that New York and California will lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives because their far-left policies are chasing out longtime state residents.

NEWT GINGRICH: There are deeper things going on as you point out, the blue states are hemorrhaging people, shoving them away and what’s crazy is in the middle of all of this, the answer of the liberals is to raise taxes. So you have everybody who is productive, who has resources, who pays taxes beginning to leave and instead of trying to figure out how to keep them, they’re going to accelerate the transition out of the blue states to the states that are run overwhelmingly by Republicans.

...

You’ve never seen a clearer contrast between a high tax big bureaucracy unionized machine system in all of these states run by Democratic governors and a free enterprise small business entrepreneurship, low tax system as we are seeing in almost all the Republican states -- and the result is exactly what human nature tells you it would be, people leave the pain, they go to the pleasure and the migration is just going to continue.

...

I was just told today for example the number two issue now in New York mayor’s race is crime and it’s rising steadily. We're back in a pre-Giuliani disastrous area of crime and if that sinks in, the combination of crime being anti-police, being pro-criminal, being for huge bureaucracies and raising taxes that can come together in a way that’s very powerful.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

