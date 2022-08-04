BLM activist Shaun King threatens NY Post reporters on Instagram: 'I know where you live'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BLM activist Shaun King targeted two New York Post reporters Wednesday after a series of negative articles were released against him.

On Sunday, the New York Post, among other outlets, reported that the controversial activist used donor cash to purchase a $40,000 show dog. The site also reported on his attempt to defend his purchase for "extra security."

Shortly after his defense, King posted images of New York Post reporters with lengthy threats against them, starting with Isabel Vincent on Wednesday.

"To Isabel Vincent of the @NYPost. You posted my house online. And caused white supremacists to show up at my doorstep to terrify my wife and kids. You interrupted our entire lives doing so. You knew that would happen when you published my home. But you did it anyway. And you did it without consequence. I know where you live. Where you used to live. Where your family lives. Where they work. Where they play. How you move around New York. And the Hamptons. And a few thousand other people know now as well," he wrote.

He continued, "Here’s the thing. You can attack me. And giggle about it to your peers and your family. That’s fine. But I’m going to at least make it uncomfortable for you. You aren’t going to post about my personal life without consequence. And you can keep doing it. And I’ll keep doing this. And I’ll go deeper. Soon I’m going to write articles about where you live and where your family lives. That’s what you did to me. You push harder. I’ll return it back to you. That’s the game we are playing now."

Vincent originally authored a piece in 2021 revealing that King lived in a five-bedroom, 3,000 square-foot North Brunswick, New Jersey property complete with a "lakefront backyard" and a gourmet kitchen.

He added a similar post the same day against Kevin Sheehan, who co-authored a piece on King defending his purchase of an expensive pet.

"To Kevin Sheehan of the @NYPost. Just to be clear. Like you and your peers at the NY Post have done to me and my family…I know where you live. Where you used to live. Where your family lives. Where they work. How you move around New York. Where you shop in Queens. And a few thousand other people know now as well," King wrote.

On Tuesday, King had hinted at the retaliation in an Instagram post reading, "I tell you what. For the pain and misery that people caused my wife and kids, I’m going to start redistributing that pain right back to you. That’s my word. I’ve been far too kind to all of you that have disrupted my life and made my wife and kids cry. Not going to accept it. Cross my family again and see what happens. And I’m backdating this promise a few years."

King has frequently been the center of racial controversies. In 2020, he even suggested that statues of Jesus Christ are "forms of White supremacy" that deserve to be torn down.