Failla rips 'woke' crime policies for 'targeting minority communities' as violence surges: 'That's the scam'

"Fox Across America" radio host Jimmy Failla slammed "woke" crime policies for "targeting minority communities," arguing it is a scam to let criminals loose in the name of "equity." On "Outnumbered," Failla discussed how the far-left policies impact minority communities after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a liberal prosecutor for not enforcing the state's abortion restrictions and other laws.

JIMMY FAILLA: The bigger issue is when it comes to all of these woke reforms, they're actually targeting minority communities. The reason I say that is because you're letting people out in the name of equity. But when you look at the high rate of recidivism and the fact that 90% of violent crimes are committed against members of the same race, all you're really doing is hooking up the lawbreakers at the expense of the law abiders. That's the scam. So there's no world where the country is better off or equity is more evenly distributed by letting people out of jail for violent crime or any crime for that matter. So if you want to care about any race which you should care about all of them, just lock up the bad guys. How did this become controversial?

