BLM activist Shaun King used donor cash to purchase $40k dog: report

Controversial Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King's political PAC used donor cash to purchase a $40,000 dog that King used as a family pet, according to a Monday report.

King's PAC, Grassroots Law, has handed over the sum in a pair of payments to Potrero Performance Dogs in California since December, the Washington Free Beacon reported. The PAC paid Protero $10,000 in December, followed by a $30,650 payment in February.

Days after the second payment, King posted on Facebook about welcoming a "new member of the King family," a Mastiff and prize show dog named Marz.

The post has since been deleted or made private.

SHAUN KING LIVES LAVISHLY IN LAKEFRONT NEW JERSEY HOME

The Grassroots PAC is ostensibly aimed at boosting political campaigns for candidates aligned with King's soft-on-crime mentality, but the organization spent nearly as much on the dog as it has on candidates.

Grassroots contributed a total of $56,000 to various political campaigns since 2021, just $16,000 more than it reportedly spent on the animal.

Marz's stay with the King family was not long-lived, however, as Protero posted Instagram photos of the dog winning top prize at an American Kennel Club competition in July. Protero explained in an earlier Instagram post that Marz has "a little too much energy to be a family dog so he came back."

The Instagram posts from Protero have also since been deleted or made private.

King has faced a slew of controversies over his career as an activist, with even other members of the Black Lives Matter movement denouncing him as a fraud.