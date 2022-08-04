Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Watters reveals Black Lives Matter and Wall Street's roles in New York City's crime crisis

'The Five' co-host deciphers New York City's rampant crime

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Watters: Wall Street has no 'personal investment' in New York City Video

Watters: Wall Street has no 'personal investment' in New York City

Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals how Wall Street power brokers and Black Lives Matter are connected to the soaring crime decimating New York City on 'The Five.'

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters explained how Black Lives Matter and Wall Street have contributed to New York City's crime wave on Thursday.

NEW YORK CITY STORE LOCKS UP SPAM IN PLASTIC CASE AMID CRIME SPIKE

WATTERS: Race - after the George Floyd riots, everyone got really scared of being labeled a racist. Remember? "Black Lives Matter," everyone put the black thing on their Instagram. They were even getting pillaged and robbed, and they were like, "Yes, Black lives matter. We totally support these riots." Because they didn't want to be called racist. So if some guy with deep pockets - Wall Street - went in, tried to lobby this stupid Governor Hochul - who I hate saying the name Hochul, I hate saying that - to reverse this bail thing, they would be smeared as racist. And they don't want that brand hit. And that's why they're just laying low and letting this whole city decay.

