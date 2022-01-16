Blackburn: Democrats deploying ‘legislative trickery’ to push through voting bill

The Democrats aim to eliminate the filibuster as the new voting bill reaches the Senate and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "Sunday Morning Futures" that it’s all a part of their greater plan to be in power.

BLACKBURN: Bear in mind, they're trying to eliminate the filibuster to push forward their radical agenda, the socialist takeover. But they used the filibuster this week to block a vote on Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanction bill. So very hypocritical. But once again, they are going to try to do away with the filibuster to blow up the Senate, so they can blow up the courts, so they can blow up our form of government. Manchin and Sinema have said in no way shape or form are they going to do that.

So, then they'll try to use some legislative trickery to move forward their election takeover bill, which would institutionalize ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots. It would get rid of voter ID and signature match. They know that these radical policies are the only way that they can win, so they're willing to strip people of some of their rights, strip our states of their constitutional authority in order to get the power they want.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: