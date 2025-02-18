Black Lives Matter leader rejects 'performative, cult-like' protests against Trump, Elon Musk's DOGE team

A Black Lives Matter leader called out Democrats' anti-DOGE protests, calling the far-left demonstrators "sore losers" as they took to the streets to protest the Trump administration on President's Day.

BLM Inc. executive director Mark Fisher, who voted for Donald Trump in 2024, joined "FOX & Friends" to discuss the movement and why he considers it a play from "George Soros' playbook."

"These protests, they're all performative," Fisher told Lawrence Jones on Tuesday. "In my state, in Rhode Island, it was maybe a dozen, a couple dozen people out… with some signs and stuff… it smells of the George Soros playbook."

"It's interesting to me, the day of the protest that was scheduled by online demonstrators for the fifth and the 17th, I think a couple of days before that, they had scheduled a protest for illegal immigration in several strategic cities across the country. So this is just them… being sore losers and sour grapes."

The 5051 Movement organized protests nationwide on Monday, calling out Elon Musk, his efforts through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and President Trump as they continue to cut down on government waste.

Demonstrators took to the streets in cities like Austin, Birmingham, Tampa and Washington, D.C.

"Deport Musk!" one protester shouted. "Trump and Musk have got to go!" others yelled.

"Democrats are desperate, I would say it is the closest thing to a national cult that we have," Fisher said. "When you are overwhelmingly beat with a mandate and swept across all branches of government, you basically have nothing else, and that's the playbook, [it's] just protest Trump."

"But I believe Americans are tired of protests now, and Democrats offered nothing but protests," he continued. "They just need to… just lick their wounds and give Donald Trump and his administration the chance to do what the people voted him in to do."

The 5051 Movement released a statement about the protests, calling the movement a "vision" that pushes back against the "modern-day civil rights struggle."

"The 5051 Movement does not refer to an organization - it represents a vision, the American dream, as we were all once taught, to believe it," the statement read. "This is not just a movement - it is our modern-day civil rights struggle."

Jones asked Fisher what prompted the evolution of his political ideology. He explained that the Democrats use voters and then dispose of them when they are no longer useful to the party.

"I think that the Democrats are experts at taking advantage of the most vulnerable and weak-minded people in society," he said.

"I was there, and I did it… at one time. And then when they're done with you... You become disposable, and they're doing the same thing. They did it with Black people, and they did it with the immigrants, illegal immigrants. They do it with LGBTQ."