Marko Elez — who before resigning from the Treasury Department had been a member of Treasury's Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) team — was "mistakenly" given "read/write permissions" on the Secure Payment System rather than "read-only," Joseph Gioeli III of the Bureau of the Fiscal Service declared in a court filing.

The filing is connected to a case in which President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were slapped with restrictions regarding who they can grant access to Treasury Department systems that hold "personally identifiable information and/or confidential financial information of payees[.]"

"On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that Mr. Elez’s database access to SPS on February 5 had mistakenly been configured with read/write permissions instead of read-only. A forensic investigation was immediately initiated by database administrators to review all activities performed on that server and database," Gioeli noted in his filing.

But he explained that the issue was quickly addressed after it was uncovered.

TREASURY DEPARTMENT SAYS DOGE WILL HAVE ‘READ ONLY’ ACCESS TO PAYMENT SYSTEMS IN LETTER TO CONGRESS

"His access was promptly corrected to read-only, and he did not log into the system again after his initial virtual over-the shoulder session on February 5," Gioeli noted.

"To the best of our knowledge, Mr. Elez never knew of the fact that he briefly had read/write permissions for the SPS database, and never took any action to exercise the 'write' privileges in order to modify anything within the SPS database – indeed, he never logged in during the time that he had read/write privileges, other than during the virtual walk-through – and forensic analysis is currently underway to confirm this."

Fox News Digital reached out on Wednesday to the Treasury Department, the White House, a DOGE spokesperson and the U.S. Digital Service — which Trump, in an executive order, declared to be "publicly renamed as the United States DOGE Service" — but did not receive any responses in time for publication.

TRUMP ADMIN FILES MOTION TO VACATE RESTRAINING ORDER PROHIBITING DOGE ACCESS TO TREASURY PAYMENT SYSTEMS

Thomas H. Krause, Jr. indicated in a court filing that he is "employed as the Senior Advisor for Technology and Modernization at the Department of the Treasury," and that the post "is currently unpaid," but that he is "not seeking compensation" for the job.

"I am also designated as a Special Government Employee (SGE)," Krause wrote, noting that "the Treasury Secretary delegated the performance of duties of the Fiscal Assistant Secretary to me, although I have not yet assumed those duties."

Krause said that he is currently "the only Treasury DOGE team member," and that he is not a U.S. DOGE Service employee.

"Although I coordinate with officials at USDS/DOGE, provide them with regular updates on the team’s progress, and receive high-level policy direction from them, I am not an employee of USDS/DOGE," Krause noted.

"A second Treasury DOGE team member, Marko Elez, began working at the Treasury Department on Jan. 21, 2025, but resigned from his role on February 6, 2025," Krause indicated. "Marko Elez is a highly qualified software engineer who previously worked at several of Elon Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter)."

Trump tasked business tycoon Elon Musk with spearheading the DOGE effort, which aims to root out government waste, fraud, and abuse.

"As noted in the Gioeli Declaration, I understand from BFS that there was briefly an error that provided Mr. Elez read/write access to the SPS system, but that Mr. Elez did not access that system during that time, and was likely unaware that he had any such read/write access," Krause stated in a footnote of his filing.

TRUMP 100% DISAGREES WITH FEDERAL JUDGE'S ‘CRAZY’ RULING BLOCKING DOGE FROM TREASURY SYSTEM

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wall Street Journal reported that Elez was tied to a deleted social media account that made racist remarks, such as "You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity," and "Normalize Indian hate."

But after Elez's resignation, Vice President JD Vance advocated for reinstatement, noting in a post on X that he did not "think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life."

Musk responded, "He will be brought back. To err is human, to forgive divine."