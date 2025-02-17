Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk says millions in Social Security database are between ages of 100 and 159

Musk says one person is in Social Security database with age set between 360 and 369

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Democratic lawmakers gather outside Social Security Administration to protest DOGE Video

Democratic lawmakers gather outside Social Security Administration to protest DOGE

Democratic lawmakers gathered outside the Social Security Administration headquarters to protest DOGE's potential probe of spending within the department.

Elon Musk indicated in a post on X that millions of people listed in a Social Security database are recorded as centenarians "with the death field set to FALSE!"

"According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE! Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security," Musk posted, adding a couple of rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

His post features a chart indicating there are more than 20 million listed with ages 100 and higher, including more than 3.9 million in the 130-139 age range, more than 3.5 million in the 140-149 range and more than 1.3 million in the 150-159 range.

DUFFY BRINGS UP CLINTON WHILE NOTING SPACEX WORKERS WILL VISIT AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM COMMAND CENTER

Elon Musk

Elon Musk delivers remarks as he joins President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Social Security Administration for comment on Monday.

While the U.S. population count in the 2020 census was more than 331 million, the count of people ages 100 and older was more than 80,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

DEMOCRATS LOVED IDEA OF DOGE BEFORE TRUMP, WHITE HOUSE QUIPS

Democratic congressman address party’s frustration over DOGE, Elon Musk Video

"The logic flow diagram for the Social Security system looks INSANE. No one person actually knows how it works. The payment files that move between Social Security and Treasury have significant inconsistencies that are not reconciled. It’s wild," Musk declared in a post on X.

In another post, Musk said, "There are FAR more ‘eligible’ social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA. This might be the biggest fraud in history."

TREASURY DEPARTMENT RECOUPS $31 MILLION IN IMPROPER GOVERNMENT PAYMENTS TO DEAD PEOPLE

Elon Musk exposes underground mine processing retirement applications: 'Unbelievable' Video

President Donald Trump tapped Musk to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency, an effort to uncover waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

